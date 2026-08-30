Jalgaon: Universities Must Focus On Skill-Based, Job-Oriented Education, Says Chandrakant Patil |

Jalgaon: State Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil said the university was moving towards providing students with practical, skill-based and employment-oriented education in line with the National Education Policy, rather than limiting them to classroom-based textbook knowledge.

Patil performed the groundbreaking ceremonies for the proposed Boys' Hostel No. 4, the Centre for Training for Competitive Examinations and Phase-1 of the Sophisticated Analytical Instrumentation Facility Centre at Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhari North Maharashtra University. He also inaugurated the Tribal Studies Centre online, operated by the Tribal Academy, Nandurbar, and state-of-the-art content studios established at 10 locations across the university campus under the PM-USHA fund.

Additionally, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the university and Kantai Netralaya by Dr Bhavana Jain and University Registrar Dr Vinod Patil. The initiative aims to provide students of the B.A. Applied Social Sciences course with hands-on field experience and foster the development of their professional skills.

University Vice-Chancellor Prof V. L. Maheshwari presided over the event. Dignitaries present on the dais included Ashok Jain, chairman of the University Advisory Committee, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof S. T. Ingle, Rajendra Nannavare, Principals Dr Jagdish Patil, Dr Shivaji Patil and Dr S. S. Rajput, Prof Surekha Palve, Dr Pavitra Patil, Joint Director of Higher Education Dr Parag Masram and Registrar Dr Vinod Patil.

Speaking on the occasion, Patil said the National Education Policy placed great emphasis on practical knowledge. Students cannot acquire practical knowledge merely by sitting in classrooms. Therefore, the university was creating various initiatives and facilities to enable students to learn through hands-on experience and develop their skills. He also noted that the university had secured a commendable position in national-level rankings.

He urged the university to focus on preparing students for future employment opportunities while effectively implementing the National Education Policy. Students should adopt an entrepreneurial mindset by pursuing vocational education rather than solely aiming for government jobs, he said.

Patil emphasised the importance of providing students with the necessary options, guidance and opportunities to enter the business sector alongside vocational training. He praised the university’s efforts in this regard and expressed the expectation that the scope of the Earn and Learn scheme would be expanded. He said the university should mould students through holistic development and the cultivation of diverse skills.

Students play a crucial role in realising the vision of a developed India and a developed Maharashtra, Patil said. He stated that the Government of Maharashtra was implementing various schemes for the holistic development of students and urged universities to take the initiative to ensure the benefits of these schemes reached students.

Ashok Jain announced a donation of ₹11,11,111 on behalf of the Jain Industrial Group and the Bhanwarlal Jain Kantai Jain Foundation for the construction of a boys’ hostel.

In his presidential address, Vice-Chancellor Prof V. L. Maheshwari said that over its 35-year journey, the university had not only sustained its existence but had also established a strong reputation at the national and state levels. He added that the university had effectively implemented various aspects of the National Education Policy.

He said plans were in place to train around 2,000 university teachers in AI, followed by a subsequent phase of training all students in the subject. The Vice-Chancellor expressed hope that the State Government would extend its cooperation for the establishment of the world-class Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhari Chair, the new School of Intelligent Systems and Technologies, Boys' Hostel No. 4, the Late Balasaheb Thackeray Centre of Excellence in Journalism and the Tribal Studies Chair.

Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof S. T. Ingle delivered the introductory remarks. Prof Veena Mahajan anchored the event, while Registrar Dr Vinod Patil proposed the vote of thanks.