Nashik: Masters TT Players Bag Two Gold, One Silver And Four Bronze Medals In Kolhapur |

Nashik: Nashik’s masters table tennis players delivered an impressive performance at the recently concluded 2nd Maharashtra Masters State Ranking Table Tennis Championship in Kolhapur, winning two gold medals, one silver medal and four bronze medals.



In the Men’s Team event for the above-60 age group, Nashik players Suresh Sharma and Sunil Malode, representing the Maharashtra Warriors along with Pradeep Gupta of Pune and Prashant Waru of Amravati, clinched the gold medal. The team defeated the KRC team of TSTTA Mumbai 3-1 in the final to emerge champions. Suresh Sharma and Pradeep Gupta played a major role in securing the victory.



In the Women’s above-60 category, Nashik’s Swati Agharkar won the silver medal. She was defeated 3-2 by Manisha Pradhan of TSTTA Mumbai in the final and had to settle for second place.



In the women’s singles event in the same category, another Nashik player, Nutan Dhikle, won a bronze medal. She lost 1-3 in the semi-final to Manisha Pradhan, with the scores reading 4-11, 11-13, 11-8 and 8-11.



In the Men’s above-70 category, Nashik’s top-seeded Shivanand Kundaje had to settle for a bronze medal after losing 1-3 in the semi-final to Mumbai’s fourth-seeded Jayant Kulkarni. The match scores were 9-11, 11-7, 11-9 and 11-9.



In the Men’s above-80 singles category, Nashik’s Sanjay Shirsat won a bronze medal after losing to Pune’s Subodh Deshpande in the semi-final. Deshpande won the match comfortably 3-0, with scores of 11-8, 11-6 and 11-6.



Similarly, in the Men’s above-45 category, Nashik’s Sagar Kulkarni secured a bronze medal after losing in the semi-final to Pune’s Omkar Jog. Jog won the match 11-6, 11-1 and 11-4.



The Nashik players were congratulated for their achievements by Nashik District Table Tennis Association President Narendra Chhajed, Vice-Presidents Rajesh Bharvirkar and Milind Kachole, Secretary Shekhar Bhandari, Treasurer Abhishek Chhajed, as well as Sanjay Vasant, Vaibhav Joshi, Alka Kulkarni and Suhas Agharkar.