Nashik: Man Loses ₹90 Lakh After Fraudsters Keep Him Under ‘Digital Arrest’ For 12 Days | Representational Image

Nashik: In a shocking case of cyber fraud, a senior official of a private company in Nashik was allegedly cheated of nearly Rs 90 lakh after fraudsters falsely claimed that his bank account had been used by terrorists and was linked to money laundering activities.

The 60-year-old victim was reportedly kept under constant fear and psychological pressure for nearly 12 days in what is commonly known as a “digital arrest” scam.

The fraud allegedly began on August 17 when the victim received a phone call claiming that a bank account had been opened in Jammu using his identity documents. The caller further alleged that the account had been used for large-scale money laundering and had links to terrorist activities.

The fraudsters subsequently contacted the victim through WhatsApp audio and video calls. Posing as officials of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), police and other investigating agencies, they threatened him with arrest and instructed him not to leave his house.

The victim was allegedly kept under continuous surveillance through video calls for around 12 days. The accused also reportedly made him show them his house through video, confirming that he was alone and could be easily intimidated.

To make their claims appear genuine, the fraudsters allegedly sent fake documents in the names of investigating agencies and banks. They then told the victim that his financial assets needed to be verified and that the money would be examined by the Reserve Bank of India.

Under pressure and fearing arrest in connection with the alleged terrorist and money-laundering case, the victim transferred approximately Rs 89.99 lakh through RTGS to bank accounts provided by the fraudsters.

The victim reportedly realised that he had been cheated on August 28 and subsequently informed his family members before approaching the police.

A case has been registered with the Nashik Cyber Police, and an investigation has been launched. Police are tracing the mobile numbers, bank accounts and other digital details used by the fraudsters.

The incident has once again highlighted the growing menace of “digital arrest” scams, in which cybercriminals impersonate officials from the police, ATS, CBI, ED, RBI and other government agencies to intimidate victims into transferring money.