Jalgaon: Two Advanced Life Support Ambulances Recommended For National Highway 53 | AI

Jalgaon: The District Road Safety Committee has recommended deploying two Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulances on National Highway 53, which passes through Jalgaon district, to reduce road accident fatalities and ensure timely medical care for victims.

The recommendation was made at a meeting chaired by District Collector Rohan Ghuge, who also heads the committee.

The committee recommended that the ambulances be provided under the jurisdiction of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) Project Implementation Unit (PIU) in Jalgaon.

Focus on Treatment During Golden Hour

National Highway 53 is a vital link for east-west freight and passenger transport, carrying heavy traffic from within and outside Maharashtra.

The first hour following an accident, known as the 'golden hour', is critical for saving lives. Providing appropriate medical treatment during this period can significantly reduce the risk of fatalities.

Keeping this in mind, the committee has recommended strengthening emergency medical services along the highway to ensure that accident victims receive immediate assistance.

Two Additional Ambulances Proposed

The committee noted the growing need for emergency medical services following serious accidents, which exceeds the capacity of the ambulance services currently available on the highway.

It has therefore recommended deploying two additional ALS ambulances equipped with advanced life-saving medical equipment and staffed by trained medical personnel.

The proposed ambulances would enable medical personnel to provide immediate emergency care to injured people at accident sites before transporting them for further treatment.

The recommendation aims to reduce highway accident fatalities, minimise delays in accessing emergency medical assistance and improve passenger safety.

The proposed facility is expected to strengthen emergency healthcare services along National Highway 53.