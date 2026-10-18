Jalgaon: Tribal Welfare And Cultural Preservation Top Priority, Says Minister Ashok Uike |

Jalgaon: The tribal community is inherently honest, trustworthy and a custodian of a rich cultural heritage. The preservation of tribal society and culture is the government's top priority, said Tribal Development Minister Prof Dr Ashok Uike. He assured the community that the Tribal Development Department would ensure that eligible beneficiaries were not deprived of government schemes.

Under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan (Service Pledge Campaign), a guidance camp for tribal beneficiaries was organised at Pahur in Jamner taluka on Saturday by the Tribal Development Department and the Yawal Integrated Tribal Development Project. Uike addressed members of the tribal community at the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Uike said the government was committed to the development of the tribal community by facilitating access to various welfare schemes. Special measures were being taken by the government and local leadership to bring tribal groups, including the Tadvi Bhil, Pavra and Pardhi communities, into the mainstream.

He emphasised that the government was focusing on making tribal women economically self-reliant through women's self-help groups (SHGs), providing self-employment opportunities and promoting economic empowerment.

Uike said the state government had launched an initiative called Reputed English-Medium Schools to nurture the potential of tribal students and improve access to English-medium education. Thousands of students were receiving quality education through the programme, he said.

He added that the administration had been directed to establish a network of women's self-help groups in every village to promote the economic self-reliance of tribal women.

Uike also announced the establishment of a girls' hostel in Jamner and a police training centre in Kumbhari. These initiatives are expected to provide residential facilities for tribal girls pursuing education and training opportunities for tribal youth preparing for police recruitment.

Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan said the contribution of the tribal community and its youth was vital to the development of the state and the country. He affirmed the government's commitment to bringing tribal communities into the mainstream and urged the youth to stay away from substance abuse.

The event was organised to ensure that needy and eligible beneficiaries from tribal communities, including the Tadvi Bhil community, received benefits under various government schemes.

Dignitaries inspected bamboo products, food items and paintings in the Warli art style created by tribal women's self-help groups. They praised the products and initiatives. Members of the tribal community who had earned doctorates or achieved notable success in higher education were also felicitated.

The event was attended by Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan, MLA Nandkishore Mahajan, District Collector Rohan Ghuge, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Karishma Nair, Superintendent of Police Shrikant Dhivare, Additional Commissioner of the Tribal Development Department (Nashik) Dinkar Pavra, Deputy Commissioners Hiwale and Nilesh Ahire, Yawal Project Officer Arun Pawar and Pahur Sarpanch Afzal Tadvi, along with other district officials.

Yawal Project Officer Arun Pawar delivered the introductory remarks. Sandeep Kedar conducted the proceedings, while Assistant Project Officer Prashant Mahure proposed the vote of thanks.