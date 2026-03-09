Jalgaon Tragedy: Two Die While Trying To Save Drowning Children In Girna River | Representational Image | Sourced

Jalgaon: A heartbreaking incident occurred on Sunday when two people drowned while trying to rescue children who were struggling in the Girna River near Bhadgaon city. The incident has cast a pall of gloom over Bhadgaon and nearby areas, with residents expressing deep grief.

According to information received, after learning that some children had been trapped in the Girna River near Bhadgaon, Nadeem Khan and Kafia Pinjari rushed to the spot. Showing courage, they jumped into the river to rescue the children. During the rescue attempt, Nadeem Khan managed to safely pull out Jihan Asif Sheikh (8) and Shagufta Jabbar Sheikh (35).

However, while attempting to save her, Kafia Pinjari lost balance due to deep pits in the riverbed, and both rescuers drowned in the water.

Local residents immediately tried to rescue Nadeem Khan Naseem Khan (27) and Kafia Sharif Pinjari (16), but by the time help reached them, both had died.

Residents alleged that large-scale illegal sand mining in the Girna riverbed at night using JCB machines has created deep pits in the riverbed. According to locals, these pits are responsible for the accident, and they have expressed anger, claiming that the illegal activity is being carried out with political backing.

Upon receiving information about the incident, police and revenue officials rushed to the spot. Revenue officials Avinash Janjade and Prashant Kumbhare, Police Inspector Mahesh Sharma, along with Raju Ahire and Iqbal Sheikh, inspected the site.

The area remains in shock as two people lost their lives while trying to save the children. Citizens have demanded that the administration take immediate action against illegal sand mining in the riverbed.

Meanwhile, after receiving information about the incident, MLA Kishore Patil visited Bhadgaon Rural Hospital and consoled the families of the deceased.