Jalgaon: Three Tigers Sighted During Buddha Purnima Wildlife Census In ‘Banana Tiger’ Zone | Sourced

Jalgaon: The presence of tigers in the forests of Jalgaon district has brought excitement and renewed focus on wildlife conservation in the region. During the wildlife census conducted on May 1 on the occasion of Buddha Purnima, forest officials recorded the presence of three tigers in the Vadoda-Charthana area under the Jalgaon Forest Division. The region is popularly known as the “Banana Tiger” zone due to the frequent movement of tigers through dense banana plantations.

The Vadoda-Charthana belt is known for its extensive banana farms, dense vegetation, and availability of water, making it a favourable habitat for tigers. Forest officials and local residents have often reported sightings of tigers resting or moving through banana groves in the area. While estimates suggest that nearly six to seven tigers may be living in this region, the official recording of three tigers during the Buddha Purnima census has now provided concrete evidence of their presence.

Despite the encouraging sightings, concerns have been raised regarding conservation measures in the Jalgaon Forest Division. Environmental observers believe stronger efforts are needed to protect the tiger habitat and ensure adequate water availability for wildlife, especially during the extreme summer conditions currently prevailing in Jalgaon, where temperatures have crossed 45°C.

Apart from the tiger sightings, the wildlife census conducted in the Jalgaon Forest Division also recorded five leopards and a total of 582 animals, including bears, wolves, hyenas, blackbucks, and chinkaras (Indian gazelles). However, information regarding the number of waterholes created by the division for wildlife during the summer season could not be obtained.

Jalgaon district’s forest administration is divided into two major divisions: the Jalgaon Forest Division and the Yawal Forest Division. The Yawal Forest Division covers a vast stretch of nearly 1.25 lakh hectares across the Satpura mountain range and is known for its rich biodiversity.

According to Yawal Division Deputy Conservator of Forests Saurish Sahay, the forests of the Satpura region are home to diverse wildlife species and ecologically significant habitats. To ensure water availability for animals during summer, the department has created seven waterholes in the region, with plans to increase the number further if required.

During the wildlife census conducted from 42 observation points in the Yawal Forest Division, officials recorded 299 animals, including wild boars, bears, chitals, nilgais, deer, hares, and leopards. However, no tiger sightings were reported from the Satpura region during this exercise.

District Forest Officer Saurish Sahay stated that the department remains committed to conserving the forests and wildlife of the Satpura region while strengthening efforts to protect biodiversity across Jalgaon district.