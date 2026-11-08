Jalgaon: State Approves Land Exchange To Facilitate Jamner Sports Complex, Railway Projects | AI

Jalgaon: The State Government has removed a major hurdle in the development of the long-awaited Taluka Sports Complex in Jamner, municipal development projects and the expansion of key railway lines, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said.

The State Government has granted preliminary approval for the transfer of 6.64 hectares of land owned by Central Railway's Bhusawal Division in Jamner to the Government of Maharashtra. In exchange, 17.28 hectares of government land of equivalent value will be provided to the Railways for its projects.

The decision follows an initiative and sustained efforts by Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

Land to Be Made Available for Sports Complex, Municipal Projects

Under the decision, nine hectares of the 13.30-hectare plot bearing Gat No. 991 in Jamner will be made available to the Jamner Municipal Council, while the remaining 4.30 hectares will be allocated for the Taluka Sports Complex.

As there is no direct legal provision for a land exchange, the process will be undertaken through the prescribed legal procedure.

In the first phase, 6.64 hectares of land will be transferred from Central Railway's Bhusawal Division to the Government of Maharashtra free of cost.

17.28 Hectares to Be Provided for Railway Projects

In return, the State Government will provide 17.28 hectares of government land free of cost to the Railways for two major projects.

Of this, 12.93 hectares across 10 villages in Dhule district will be transferred for the Manmad-Indore New Railway Line project, covering the Manmad-Dhule-Nardana-Dr Ambedkar Nagar route.

Another 4.35 hectares across eight villages in Jalgaon district will be handed over for the conversion of the Jamner-Pachora narrow-gauge railway line into a broad-gauge line and its extension up to Bodwad.

The District Collector offices of Dhule and Jalgaon will undertake the necessary revenue and administrative procedures.

Decision Will Boost Regional Development: Bawankule

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said, "The sports complex in Jamner, the Municipal Council's development projects, and the railway projects in this region will provide a fresh impetus to development. We have decided to proceed with this land exchange after fulfilling all legal requirements; this paves the way for the holistic development of Jamner and facilitates the expansion of the railway network. This decision clearly demonstrates that our government, under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis, is a people-centric and dynamic administration."