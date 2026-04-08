Jalgaon: Smart ToD Meters Bring ₹2.5 Crore Relief To 3.25 Lakh Power Consumers | Representational Image

Jalgaon: Modern smart meter technology is revolutionising the power sector. Consumers are now able to track their electricity usage accurately; moreover, they can also exercise control over their consumption. Notably, Mahavitaran is offering substantial concessions to domestic consumers for electricity consumed during the daytime. To date, 325,336 domestic consumers within the Jalgaon zone have received concessions totalling over ₹2.5 crores.

To avail of this concession, the installation of a Smart 'Time of Day' (ToD) meter is mandatory. Chief Engineer I.A. Mulani has appealed to consumers to cooperate with Mahavitaran regarding the installation of these meters.

Under the electricity tariffs determined by the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) for the next five years, a concession ranging from 80 paise to ₹1 per unit has been announced for domestic consumers regarding their daytime electricity usage. Accordingly, the actual benefit of these ToD-based tariff concessions for domestic consumers commenced in July of last year.

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In the Jalgaon Circle, 325,336 domestic consumers received ToD concessions totalling ₹2,56,94,000 across their electricity bills for the nine-month period spanning from July 2025 to March 2026. Specifically, 206,683 consumers in the Jalgaon circle received concessions worth ₹1,46,01,000; 73,805 consumers in the Dhule circle received ₹61,34,000; and 44,848 consumers in the Nandurbar circle received ₹49,64,000 in concessions.

Under the 'Time of Day' (ToD) system, electricity charges are levied based on the specific time period during which the electricity is consumed. Following the industrial sector, domestic consumers are now, for the first time, being introduced to Time-of-Day (ToD) based billing to avail of lower electricity tariffs. A concession ranging from 80 paise to ₹1 per unit has been approved for domestic consumers for electricity consumed between 9:00 AM and 5:00 PM. Specifically, a concession of 80 paise per unit is applicable for the period spanning from July 1, 2025, to March 2026. This concession is set to increase over the subsequent three financial years. Chief Engineer I.A. Mulani stated that, in order to avail of this concession, it is mandatory for domestic consumers to have a ToD meter installed.

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Thanks to this new metering technology, accurate readings are ensured, resulting in precise billing. Furthermore, a facility is being provided that allows consumers to monitor their hourly domestic electricity consumption directly on their mobile phones. Between 9:00 AM and 5:00 PM, electricity consumers typically make extensive use of household appliances, primarily washing machines, ovens, geysers, air conditioners, and other devices. Consequently, the ToD meters are proving to be of significant financial benefit to consumers. Mahavitaran is installing these smart ToD meters at consumers' premises free of cost.

These state-of-the-art ToD electricity meters, which are instrumental in ensuring accurate and timely billing, are not pre-paid meters; rather, they are post-paid. As in the past, consumers will receive their electricity bills only after the electricity has been consumed. Mahavitaran has clarified that these meters are being installed free of charge, ensuring that consumers do not incur any financial burden. Therefore, Chief Engineer I.A. Mulani has appealed to electricity consumers to cooperate with Mahavitaran and its designated agencies regarding the installation of these ToD meters.