Jalgaon: Sharad Pawar Hails Pramod Mahajan, Eknath Khadse For Building BJP In Maharashtra |

Jalgaon: A list of those who established the BJP in Maharashtra would be incomplete without mentioning Pramod Mahajan and Eknath Khadse. At a time when the BJP’s political presence in the state was limited, the two played a crucial role in establishing the party at the grassroots level through their persistent efforts, said Sharad Pawar, founding president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and senior leader, while speaking at a programme in Kothali, Muktainagar taluka, marking the commencement of former minister Eknath Khadse’s 75th birth anniversary year.

As Khadse entered his 75th year, the Khadse family and the Amrut Mahotsav Committee organised the non-partisan event as a celebration of gratitude, drawing admirers from across the state.

Those present included Pawar, Ramdas Athawale, Jayant Patil (PWP), Jayant Patil (former NCP state president), Mahadev Jankar, Shashikant Shinde, MP Bhaskar Bhagre, former ministers Anil Deshmukh, Dilip Walse Patil, Harshvardhan Patil and Rajesh Tope, as well as members of the Khadse family, Mandatai Khadse, Rohini Khadse and Sharda Khadse, and Union Minister of State Rakshatai Khadse, among others.

Khadse became emotional on several occasions while responding to the felicitations. He recalled that when he lost his son, he was in a frame of mind to quit politics, but his family gave him strength, and the support and encouragement of people helped him stand tall again.

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Khadse said the renaming of Edlabad to Muktainagar was the most significant event of his life. While speaking about the establishment of the Tapi Development Corporation and the work carried out through it, he highlighted that half the district remains dependent on dryland farming.

He expressed regret over the withholding of funds, saying that while he never blocked funds for public works, the Sant Muktai Temple project, valued at ₹100 crore, faced such an issue. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had sanctioned ₹25 crore for the project, but only ₹9 crore was released, and the remaining amount was never provided, he said.

Khadse said that while working for the state, he took decisions with the perspective that “the state is mine” and received support from various political factions. He added that even when he was in the Opposition, the ruling party extended its support.

He remarked that before 2014, relations between the Opposition and the ruling party were cordial and free from political rancour. He acknowledged the political upheavals in his life and mentioned how Pawar had extended a helping hand to him.

Reflecting on his life, Khadse spoke about the many friends who offered affection that transcended party lines. He said he had built relationships and done good work, though mistakes do happen. He added that he would apologise for any errors, urged everyone to preserve the bond of love and sought the public’s blessings.

Leaders from various parties felicitated Khadse on the occasion. Former Legislative Assembly Speaker Arun Gujarathi delivered the introductory speech as chairman of the Reception Committee, while other dignitaries present shared their thoughts.