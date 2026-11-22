Jalgaon: SD-SEED Has Awarded Scholarships To 16,200 Students, Trained Over 50,000 | Chatgpt

Jalgaon: The Suresh Dada Scheme for Educational and Entrepreneurial Development (SD-SEED), an initiative launched in 2008 under the inspiration of former Minister and prominent social worker Sureshdada Jain, has played a significant role in the educational empowerment of Jalgaon district.

The initiative's 19th scholarship distribution ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov 25. Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Krishna Prakash, popularly known as Ironman, and Padma Shri awardee and advocate Ujjwal Nikam will attend the ceremony as special guests and guide students. Jain announced this during a press conference.

The primary objective behind the establishment of SD-SEED is to ensure that meritorious students are not forced to abandon higher education due to financial constraints. The initiative seeks to provide them with appropriate opportunities and guidance to become responsible, capable and self-reliant citizens.

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Focus on Holistic Development

The organisation's work extends beyond providing financial assistance through scholarships. SD-SEED regularly conducts various programmes focused on the holistic development of students, including skill enhancement, career guidance, employability training and the development of an entrepreneurial mindset.

The initiative aims to ensure that financial circumstances do not become a barrier to academic achievement and that students become self-reliant through education.

Students are selected based on academic merit, their families' financial backgrounds and thorough field verification. Transparency, regular communication and periodic reviews of the progress of beneficiary students are key aspects of the organisation's functioning.

Through the experiences shared by distinguished guests, students gain exposure to various career fields and develop the values, self-confidence, goal-setting abilities and positive mindset essential for success in life.

Dedicated Network of Mentors and Coordinators

SD-SEED functions under the leadership of Chairperson Ratnabhabhi Jain, Executive Chairperson Meenakshi Jain and Governing Board Chairman Prasannakumar Redasani.

Around 30 leaders and mentors from diverse fields support the organisation, while 14 taluka coordinators across Jalgaon district ensure that its initiatives reach students in rural and urban areas.

Drawing on his extensive experience in the political, social and cooperative sectors, Sureshdada Jain has championed various initiatives focused on education, healthcare, social harmony and the welfare of the underprivileged.

SD-SEED operates on the belief that education is not merely a tool for individual advancement but also a powerful medium for social change.

Executive Chairperson Meenakshi Jain said Sureshdada Jain's initiative aimed to transform the concept of scholarships into a broader movement for social change.

Scholarships Awarded to 16,200 Students

Redasani said the organisation had so far awarded scholarships to 16,200 students, of whom 400 had completed their education.

The organisation has provided training to 50,200 students, including 3,257 girls under the Smart Girls programme.

Additionally, the organisation has extended full educational support to 239 students and signed 128 memoranda of understanding (MOUs).