Jalgaon: Say No To Tobacco And Addictions, Embrace A Healthy Lifestyle, Urges Nitin Vispute On World No Tobacco Day | File pic

Jalgaon: A strong message against tobacco and substance abuse was delivered during the World No Tobacco Day programme organised by Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd on Saturday. Speaking at the event, Nitin Vispute, Director of Chetana De-addiction Treatment Centre, life coach and motivational speaker, urged people to stay away from tobacco and all forms of addiction and adopt a healthy lifestyle.

The programme was held under the chairmanship of senior company official V. M. Bhat. Addressing employees and participants, Vispute said addiction not only destroys an individual’s health, dreams and future but also affects the happiness and well-being of the entire family. He appealed to people to firmly reject tobacco and focus on healthier habits.

Encouraging participants to begin their journey towards a better life, Vispute suggested adopting the simple mantra, “Today is my day.” He said addictions can be overcome through regular exercise, drinking sufficient water, maintaining positive thoughts, staying in good company and building strong communication within the family. He also warned that e-cigarettes are equally harmful to health and pointed out that they have been banned due to their adverse effects.

Delivering the message of a tobacco-free lifestyle under the theme “A Crucial Step for Health,” he highlighted the importance of daily physical activity such as walking, climbing stairs and remaining active throughout the day. He also challenged the common belief that tobacco reduces stress, explaining that nicotine actually increases stress, anxiety and restlessness. According to him, becoming addiction-free brings mental peace, better sleep, financial savings and a healthier family life.

As part of the programme, participants took a pledge to refrain from consuming tobacco and tobacco-related products.

In his introductory remarks, the company’s Medical Officer, Dr Himanshu Bhardwaj, explained the serious health risks associated with tobacco consumption. He said tobacco significantly increases the risk of heart disease, heart attacks, lung cancer, stomach cancer, and cancers affecting the liver, kidneys, mouth and throat. Through a detailed presentation, he also highlighted how tobacco can lead to respiratory illnesses, dental damage, vision problems and premature death.

A unique attraction of the programme was an innovative awareness session that used Marathi songs to promote physical fitness and de-addiction. Participants were encouraged to actively engage in exercises symbolising the message, “Exercise your neck to say ‘No’ to addictions.” Through the PITO Technique, Vispute demonstrated how music, dance and joyful activities can support mental well-being and help individuals overcome addiction.

The programme was anchored by Kishor Borse, while Dr Dnyanesh Patil proposed the vote of thanks. The event concluded with a renewed commitment among participants to lead healthier, tobacco-free lives.