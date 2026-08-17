Jalgaon: Satpuda’s Lost Glory Can Be Restored Through Villagers’ Participation, Says Collector Rohan Ghuge |

Jalgaon: Efforts to create sustainable livelihood and employment opportunities for rural and tribal communities have gained momentum in Jalgaon district with the launch of the district’s first pilot tree plantation initiative under the Viksit Bharat Livelihood and Employment Mission (Rural) and the Community Forest Rights (CFR) framework.

District Collector Rohan Ghuge inaugurated the initiative at Nimdya village in Raver taluka on Sunday. Nimdya is among five villages selected in the district for the pilot programme. Under the initiative, approximately 3,760 trees will be planted across 5,000 hectares of land.

The programme aims to combine forest conservation with employment generation. As local residents and workers involved in CFR areas will receive employment within their own villages, the initiative is also expected to help reduce migration in search of work.

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‘Forest Conservation Can Create New Livelihood Opportunities’

Addressing villagers at the launch, Collector Rohan Ghuge said the government’s objective is to improve the livelihoods of tribal communities while strengthening the protection and management of forest resources.

He said the lives and livelihoods of tribal communities have historically been closely connected with forests and forest produce. The CFR and Individual Forest Rights (IFR) provisions provide opportunities to undertake activities based on the specific needs and resources of each village, he added.

According to Ghuge, effective implementation of these provisions can simultaneously generate employment, strengthen rural economies and contribute to forest conservation. He urged villagers to make maximum use of the scheme and take responsibility for protecting not only their village forests but also the surrounding forest areas.

“With the active participation of villagers, the lost glory of the Satpuda region can certainly be restored,” Ghuge said, stressing that community participation would be crucial to the long-term success of the initiative.

Villagers Pledge to Protect Planted Trees

Chandni Barela, along with Forest Rights Committee members Irfan Tadvi and Ratan Barela, welcomed the initiative and expressed their support for the programme.

“The forest is our rightful resource. We welcome the government’s initiative for its preservation and conservation. We pledge not only to plant trees but also to nurture and protect them,” they said.

Villagers also expressed appreciation for the employment opportunities expected to be generated throughout the year through forest conservation and related activities.

The initiative is expected to provide a model for linking forest restoration, community participation and local employment, particularly in tribal areas where dependence on forest resources remains significant.

Deputy Conservator of Forests Sourav Sahay, Mission Deputy Collector Manjusha Ghatge, Yaval Project Officer Arun Pawar, Tehsildar Sanjay Tayade, Naib Tehsildar R. D. Patil, Range Forest Officer Kale, Lok Sangram Morcha representative Pratibhatai Shinde, along with the Sarpanch, Gram Panchayat members, office-bearers and a large number of villagers from Nimdya, were present at the launch.