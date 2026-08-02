Jalgaon: Satpuda Jungle Safari Marks First Anniversary, Receives Overwhelming Response From Tourists |

Jalgaon: The Satpuda Jungle Safari, North Maharashtra's first-ever jungle safari, completed one year of operations on Saturday, with Forest Department officials hailing it as a major success in promoting eco-tourism, biodiversity conservation and rural livelihoods.

Launched on August 2, 2025, at the Pal Sanctuary in Raver taluka by Guardian Minister Gulabrao Patil, the safari was conceived as an initiative to showcase the natural beauty and rich biodiversity of the Satpuda range while creating sustainable employment opportunities for local communities.

Speaking on the occasion, Samadhan Patil, Assistant Conservator of Forests (Yaval Division), said the safari has received an overwhelming response from tourists over the past year and has established itself as a new eco-tourism destination in North Maharashtra.

Spread across 3,339 hectares, the safari follows a 27-kilometre route through the Satpuda forests, offering visitors a chance to experience pristine landscapes, waterfalls, reservoirs and wildlife in their natural habitat.

Major attractions along the route include Gangotri Waterfall, Makaddari Waterfall, Dudhsagar Waterfall, Satpuda Valley, Necklace Point, Suki Dam, Chinchati Dam and the Avani Kuti area. Popular stops such as Lake View Point, Eco Hut Point and Wagh Doh, known as a habitat for tigers, leopards and other wildlife, have become favourites among visitors.

The sanctuary is home to a diverse range of wildlife, including leopards, nilgai, hyenas, spotted deer (chital), sloth bears, barking deer (bhekar), chinkaras, rabbits and numerous bird species, making it an attractive destination for wildlife enthusiasts and photographers.

To encourage nature education, the Yaval Forest Division appealed to schools to organise educational visits, resulting in increased participation by students. The Forest Department currently operates five safari vehicles, supported by 18 trained local guides and drivers, with each safari lasting approximately two-and-a-half to three hours.

During its first year, the safari conducted 444 trips, recording the highest footfall on weekends and public holidays. Officials said the growing popularity of the attraction has created a need to expand the fleet by adding more safari vehicles to meet rising demand.

MLA Amol Jawale welcomed the initiative, saying the jungle safari has opened new avenues for tourism and regional development.

Assistant Conservator of Forests Samadhan Patil said the success of the project has demonstrated the immense potential of eco-tourism in the Satpuda region. Going forward, the Forest Department will focus on conserving biodiversity, restoring the region's green cover and preserving the ecological heritage of the Satpuda forests while further strengthening sustainable tourism initiatives.