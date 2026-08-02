Nashik: Four Arrested For Murder Of Kalyan Teacher Found Dead On Sinnar-Ghoti Highway | Sourced

Nashik: The police have solved the murder case of a woman from Kalyan, whose body was found near SMBT Hospital on the Ghoti-Sinnar Highway a few days ago. Four accused have been arrested in connection with the case.

According to information provided by Sub-Divisional Officer Bambale at a press conference, the deceased has been identified as Sangeeta Maruti Chandanshive (resident of Mohane, Kalyan). She was a teacher and also worked as an LIC agent. Her brother, Ravindra Maruti Chandanshive, had filed a missing person complaint at the Kolsewadi (Kalyan) Police Station. Meanwhile, information was received regarding the discovery of a woman's body near SMBT Hospital within the jurisdiction of the Wadi-Varhe Police Station. Her brother identified the body based on an Aadhaar card found with it.

Initial Investigation and CDR

Initially, the police registered a case of accidental death. However, an examination of the woman's mobile Call Detail Record (CDR) revealed that the last call had come from Santosh Jadhav of Panchavati, Nashik. Upon detaining him, the names of the prime accused, Digambar Bhaguji Avhad (resident of Asangaon), as well as Tushar Murlidhar Ratnaparkhi and Vinod Ramchandra Pande, came to light. The Crime Detection Squad (Unit 3) of the Thane City Police arrested them and handed them over to the Wadi-Varhe police.

The Story Behind the Murder

Sangeeta Chandanshive and Digambar Avhad had been in a romantic relationship for several years. Digambar was already married. When the woman insisted on marriage, he told her he would marry her if she transferred some of the three flats registered in her name to his name, and he got her to sign blank papers. Subsequently, with the help of office boy Santosh Jadhav and friend Vinod Pande, he rented Tushar Ratnaparkhi’s Ertiga car and took the woman along under the pretext of going to Alandi for their wedding. En route, Vinod and Santosh were dropped off at Nashik for some reason. Later, near Sinnar, the plan to get married was abandoned; while travelling towards Kalyan via the Sinnar-Ghoti Highway, they stopped for tea near SMBT Hospital. While the driver went to fetch tea, an argument broke out between Digambar and Sangeeta regarding the marriage. During the altercation, the accused attacked her and murdered her by smothering her with a piece of cloth. He abandoned the body at the scene and fled towards Mumbai.

Police Action

Wadiwarhe Police have registered a murder case, and Police Inspector Mahajan and his team are conducting further investigations. All four accused are in police custody.

This incident has caused a stir in the area, and the police are proceeding rapidly with the investigation.