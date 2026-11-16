Jalgaon: Rooftop Solar Systems Installed In 96,655 Homes Across Three Districts | AI

Jalgaon: To meet the growing electricity demand and reduce monthly power bills, domestic consumers in the Jalgaon Zone are increasingly turning to solar energy. The Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana has received an enthusiastic response, with rooftop solar systems having a combined installed capacity of 357.97 megawatts (MW) commissioned at 96,655 homes across Jalgaon, Dhule and Nandurbar districts.

As a result, domestic consumers are no longer merely electricity users but have also become power producers. I A Mulani, Chief Engineer of the Jalgaon Zone, said subsidies of up to ₹78,000 under the scheme have made it possible for consumers to reduce their electricity bills to nearly zero.

Mulani said rooftop solar panels generate electricity without requiring additional land, making them a practical option for consumers in both urban and rural areas. Since households can use the electricity generated by these systems, they can reduce their dependence on the conventional power grid and lower their electricity bills.

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Under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, eligible consumers receive government subsidies for installing rooftop solar systems, significantly reducing the initial investment. This has encouraged more domestic consumers to adopt solar energy and generate electricity using the available space on their rooftops.

The Central Government provides direct subsidies of ₹30,000 for a one-kilowatt (kW) system, ₹60,000 for a two-kW system and a maximum of ₹78,000 for systems with a capacity of three kW or more.

Rooftop solar systems with capacities ranging from one to three kW can generate approximately 120 to 360 units of electricity per month, helping households reduce their electricity expenses.

The scheme has received a strong response from consumers across Jalgaon, Dhule and Nandurbar districts. So far, 61,535 consumers in Jalgaon district have installed rooftop solar systems with a combined capacity of 230.46 MW. In Dhule district, 24,267 consumers have installed systems with a capacity of 88.27 MW, while 10,853 consumers in Nandurbar district have installed systems with a capacity of 39.23 MW.

To facilitate rooftop solar installations, various banks are offering loans at concessional interest rates. Gram Panchayats that encourage rural residents to adopt the scheme will also receive incentive funds.

Consumers can use the electricity generated by their rooftop solar systems for household requirements. If they generate surplus electricity, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), also known as Mahavitaran, adjusts its value against their electricity bills.

The scheme is particularly beneficial for residential consumers whose monthly electricity consumption is up to 300 units. The rooftop solar systems are expected to generate electricity for approximately 25 years.

Mulani has urged consumers to take advantage of the scheme and adopt rooftop solar power to reduce their electricity expenses.