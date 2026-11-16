Nashik To Get Direct Connectivity To Samruddhi Mahamarg Through ₹241-Crore Road | X - BalMalkitSingh

Nashik: Nashik is set to get improved connectivity to the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Mahamarg with the proposed construction of a 26-km connector road. The project, estimated to cost approximately ₹240.98 crore, aims to provide direct and convenient access to the expressway, reducing travel distance and time for motorists travelling from Nashik towards Mumbai, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and other parts of Maharashtra.

The proposed connector will pass through Dubere, Sonari, Sonambe, Shivde, Pandhurli, Vinchur, Dalvi and Bhagur before connecting to the Samruddhi Mahamarg. The road is expected to offer a more convenient alternative to existing routes through Igatpuri, Bharvir Khurd and Sinnar. Once operational, it could reduce the distance travelled by approximately 10 to 14 km, resulting in savings in travel time and fuel costs.

According to the project details, the connector will initially be developed as a two-lane road. Widening it into a four-lane road is proposed in a subsequent phase, subject to land acquisition and other necessary approvals. The Public Works Department (PWD) has initiated the tender process, and the pre-bid meeting has reportedly been completed. Tender scrutiny is the next stage before the work can be awarded.

The project assumes particular significance in view of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela scheduled to be held in Nashik and Trimbakeshwar in 2027. With a large number of devotees expected to visit the region, the new road could provide an additional route for vehicles entering Nashik from the Samruddhi Mahamarg. It is also expected to help distribute traffic more efficiently and reduce pressure on existing highways and city roads.

Apart from facilitating pilgrimage-related traffic, the connector is likely to benefit Nashik's industrial, agricultural and commercial sectors. Improved access to the expressway will strengthen transportation links between Nashik and major cities across Maharashtra, making the movement of industrial goods, agricultural produce and passenger vehicles more efficient.

The proposed connector is therefore being viewed as an important addition to Nashik's regional road infrastructure. However, timely completion will depend on the progress of the tender process, land acquisition and execution of the construction work.