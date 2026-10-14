Jalgaon: Rivers Are The Breath Of Culture And Foundation Of Life, Says Rajendra Singh | Sourced

Jalgaon: Rivers are not merely sources of water but the breath of culture and the foundation of life, said Waterman Rajendra Singh, urging the government, society, saints and the industrial sector to unite and expand the river conservation movement.

At Jain Hills, Singh coined a new slogan, "The greenery of Brahmagiri, the sanctity of Godavari," emphasising the need to preserve rivers.

The three-day workshop of the Maharashtra River Conservation Campaign concluded with deliberations highlighting that saving rivers requires nurturing our bond with nature, not just water. Participants also advocated legislation that balances nature conservation with the fulfilment of human needs.

Singh drew attention to the importance of rivers and mountains. Drafts of proposed legislation concerning river conservation and mountain protection were prepared and discussed in detail. He expressed confidence that appropriate follow-up would be undertaken to ensure the government enacts a law balancing nature conservation with human needs and that the resolutions would soon receive approval from the authorities.

Discussions during the workshop covered various topics, including the role of saints in maintaining the cleanliness and sanctity of rivers. The workshop concluded with the slogans "The greenery of Brahmagiri, the sanctity of Godavari" and "Neer, Nari, Nadi Narayani" (Water, Woman and River are Divine).

The workshop conveyed the message that river rejuvenation is not merely an environmental issue but also a responsibility towards future generations.

Prashant Gaikwad delivered a presentation detailing the unique characteristics of the Titur River and the work undertaken for its restoration. The Panch Patil Mission, aimed at creating a water storage capacity of 500 crore litres, was also presented.

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Vishal Somkul, known as Sagar Mitra, elaborated on the importance of the ocean, its underwater flora and rivers.

Tanaji Bhosale shared details of how 5,000 teachers and 60,000 students were engaged in river-related initiatives. He also presented a detailed perspective on the Asna River in Vasmat taluka of Hingoli district.

Major General Sanjay Vishwasrao also shared his insights. The speakers underscored the significance of Neer (water), Nari (women) and Nadi (rivers).

Rajendra Singh and other dignitaries presented certificates to participating delegates. Ankush Narayankar anchored the event.