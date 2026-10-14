Nashik: Anti-Goonda Squad Intervenes After Youth Attacked With Stone, Two Detained | AI

Nashik: A youth was attacked with a stone near the Trimbak Naka signal in the city in an alleged attempt to murder him. The incident occurred around 7.15 pm on Oct 12. Personnel from the Nashik City Crime Branch's Anti-Goonda Squad, who were passing through the area, intervened immediately and detained two suspects. Their swift action helped save the injured youth's life.

According to reports, Assistant Sub-Inspector Sunil Adke and police personnel Guru Gangurde of the Anti-Goonda Squad noticed two individuals attacking a youth with a stone at the Trimbak Naka signal. Recognising the gravity of the situation, they immediately stopped and intervened. With the assistance of traffic police personnel, Assistant Sub-Inspector Gangurde and Police Constable Chavanthe, the two attackers were taken into custody. The injured youth was promptly sent to the District Civil Hospital for treatment.

The suspects detained by the police have been identified as Pawan Govinda Patil (25) and Rahul Lahu Sonawane (25). The injured youth has been identified as Prem Hire.

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A dispute had arisen between Hire and his friends and the duo of Pawan Patil and Arun Kamble over picking up passengers in a rickshaw. It has been revealed that, following this dispute, Pawan Patil, Rahul Sonawane, Jagdish Gaikwad and Arun Kamble allegedly assaulted Hire and his friends.

Based on a complaint filed by Deepak Sanjay Patil, a case has been registered at the Mumbai Naka Police Station under Sections 109(1), 46 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Section 4/25 of the Arms Act and Section 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act. The case has been registered under Crime Register No. 464/2026.

The Mumbai Naka Police are conducting further investigations. Inquiries are underway regarding other individuals involved in the incident and the precise sequence of events surrounding the assault.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Kirankumar Chavan and Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Mitke. Assistant Sub-Inspector Sunil Adke, along with other police officers and personnel, participated in the operation under the leadership of Police Sub-Inspector Sandeep Pawar, officer-in-charge of the Anti-Goonda Squad.