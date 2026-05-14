Jalgaon: Rising Temperatures Trigger Increase In Heatstroke Deaths; City Continues To Reel Under 46°C Heat | Sourced

Jalgaon: Jalgaon district continues to remain in the grip of an intense heatwave, with temperatures consistently hovering around 46 degrees Celsius for the past four days. The extreme weather conditions have severely affected daily life, while cases of heat-related illnesses and deaths are reportedly on the rise.

This year’s summer is being described as one of the harshest in recent times. While temperatures in Jalgaon usually touch around 45 degrees during peak summer, the mercury has climbed to 46 degrees this season, leaving residents struggling to cope with the relentless heat.

The scorching daytime conditions have made it extremely difficult for people to step outdoors. Even cooling appliances such as air coolers and air conditioners are reportedly failing to provide sufficient relief from the intense temperatures. Roads and public places across the city are witnessing thin movement during afternoon hours as people prefer to remain indoors.

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Adding to the hardship are prolonged power outages in several parts of the city. Residents have reported electricity cuts lasting up to ten hours at a stretch during both daytime and nighttime, worsening the situation amid the severe heatwave.

On Wednesday evening, the temperature reportedly remained unusually high even after sunset. Around 8 pm, the temperature stood at 42 degrees Celsius and dropped only slightly to 40 degrees by 10 pm, making conditions uncomfortable throughout the night as well.

The heat becomes unbearable from around 11 am onward, especially for those working outdoors in fields, markets and open spaces. Several deaths reported across the district are suspected to be linked to heatstroke and extreme heat exposure.

In Mohadi village of Jamner taluka, a differently-abled newlywed woman reportedly died just 20 days after her marriage, after stepping out during the daytime heat. In another incident in Jalgaon city, an adult man collapsed and died near the ST Workshop after returning from a wedding function in the scorching heat.

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In Pachora, a fruit vendor and a woman working in agricultural fields reportedly lost their lives during the afternoon due to the intense heat. Similarly, in Bhusawal taluka, a newlywed woman died after venturing outdoors in the harsh midday sun to attend a wedding ceremony.

Doctors in the district said there has been a noticeable increase in cases of fever, dehydration and heat-related illnesses due to the rising temperatures. Medical experts also warned that extreme heat conditions may be contributing to an increase in heart attack-related deaths.