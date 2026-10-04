Jalgaon: Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule Reviews Drought Situation, Directs Proactive Measures

Jalgaon: Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule directed the district administration to remain alert and take proactive measures considering the future water and fodder situation amid the drought-like conditions in the district. He also instructed officials to promptly address the grievances of citizens and farmers visiting government offices and ensure they are not subjected to unnecessary harassment.

Bawankule was speaking at a meeting held at the Planning Hall of the District Collector’s Office to review measures related to the drought situation in the district.

He directed banks and Mahavitaran to avoid delays in disbursing crop loans and providing electricity connections for agricultural pumps. He instructed officials to take action against those who neglect farmers’ applications and to stop the practice of repeatedly demanding documents from citizens.

Bawankule also directed Talathis, Gram Sevaks and other concerned staff to visit farmers’ homes where e-KYC processes are pending and ensure they are completed. He instructed the administration to launch a special village-level campaign so that no eligible farmer is deprived of government benefits.

He further directed the police and Mahavitaran to coordinate to ensure uninterrupted power supply in rural areas and curb incidents of power cable theft.

The Revenue Minister said government officers and employees must remain present at their respective headquarters. He directed the District Collector to take action against officials found absent from their headquarters. He also said senior officers would be held directly accountable if citizens’ work was not completed within the stipulated timeframe.

Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan stressed the need for proper planning for drinking water amid the drought-like situation. He also urged farmers to cultivate crops that would provide fodder and directed the Forest Department to formulate a plan in this regard.

Union Minister of State Raksha Khadse raised the issue of electricity wire theft in the district, while MLAs Nandkishor Mahajan, Kishor Patil and Anil Patil offered suggestions on measures required in their respective constituencies.

In his introductory remarks, District Collector Rohan Ghuge provided an overview of the district’s current situation, including rainfall, crop conditions, water storage, water scarcity and fodder availability. He also presented a report on the implementation of various government schemes.

At the beginning of the meeting, Bawankule accepted representations regarding various issues faced by farmers and citizens in the district.

The meeting was attended by Union Minister of State for Sports Raksha Khadse, Guardian Minister Gulabrao Patil, Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan, Textile Minister Sanjay Savkare, MLAs Nandkishor Mahajan, Anil Patil, Mangesh Chavan, Kishor Patil, Chandrakant Patil and Amol Jawale, District Collector Rohan Ghuge, Zilla Parishad CEO Karishma Nair, Superintendent of Police Shrikant Dhivare, and all Sub-Divisional Officers, Tehsildars and heads of various departments from the district.