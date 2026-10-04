Jalgaon: State Excise Registers 190 Cases, Seizes Liquor Worth ₹34.44 Lakh In September |

Jalgaon: The State Excise Department registered 190 cases and seized contraband worth ₹34,44,390 in Jalgaon district during September as part of a crackdown on the production and illegal sale of liquor.

The operation, conducted under the guidance of State Excise Superintendent Pradeep Pote, resulted in action against 162 accused persons.

The department received information about large-scale production and illegal sale of illicit liquor in several parts of the district. Based on the information, raids were conducted in Pimpri and Kasva in Yaval taluka, Bholane in Jalgaon taluka, Narvel in Muktainagar taluka and Nehate in Raver taluka.

During the raids, the department seized 3,135 litres of country-made liquor, 773 litres of toddy, 292 litres of desi liquor, 68 litres of beer and 43 litres of Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL).

The teams also destroyed 63,800 litres of raw chemical mixture used for manufacturing illicit liquor at the spot.

In the operations conducted during September, eight vehicles were also seized, while 190 cases were registered and action was taken against 162 accused persons. The total value of the seized material was ₹34,44,390.

Superintendent Pradeep Pote warned that strict legal action would continue against those involved in the illegal liquor trade. The State Excise Department's Jalgaon jurisdiction covers Jalgaon, Yaval, Raver and Muktainagar, among other talukas.