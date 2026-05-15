Jalgaon: Over 64,000 Homes Install Rooftop Solar Systems Under PM Surya Ghar Scheme | PTI

Jalgaon: More than 64,000 electricity consumers in the Jalgaon zone have installed rooftop solar energy systems under the Central Government’s ‘Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana’, helping many households become self-reliant in meeting their electricity needs.

According to Mahavitaran Chief Engineer Ibrahim Mulani, solar systems with a combined capacity of 235 Megawatts have been installed on homes across Jalgaon, Dhule and Nandurbar districts. He said the scheme has received an overwhelming response as consumers can significantly reduce their electricity bills while receiving government subsidies of up to ₹78,000.

The ‘Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana’ was launched by the Central Government in February 2024. The scheme aims to provide free electricity to domestic consumers using up to 300 units per month and also allows them to earn income by selling surplus power generated through rooftop solar systems.

Under the scheme, households can install solar systems ranging from 1 to 3 kilowatts, which can generate around 120 to 360 units of electricity every month.

Officials said Jalgaon district recorded the highest participation, with 40,327 consumers installing rooftop solar systems with a total capacity of 149.39 MW. In Dhule district, 16,632 consumers installed systems with a combined capacity of 59.32 MW, while 7,445 consumers in Nandurbar installed systems generating 26.38 MW.

To encourage more domestic consumers to adopt rooftop solar energy, banks are offering loans at concessional interest rates, and the loan process has been simplified. Incentive funds will also be given to Gram Panchayats that motivate rural consumers to join the scheme.

Mahavitaran officials said consumers can use the electricity generated from their solar systems for daily needs, while surplus electricity is adjusted against their monthly electricity bills.

Under the subsidy structure, consumers receive ₹30,000 for a 1 kW rooftop solar system, ₹60,000 for a 2 kW system and up to ₹78,000 for systems with a capacity of 3 kW or more.

Chief Engineer Ibrahim Mulani also said housing societies and residential complexes are eligible for subsidies of ₹18,000 per kW for installing EV charging stations and common utility systems, with financial assistance available for projects up to 500 kW capacity.