Nashik: Kumbh Mela Works Leave Trimbakeshwar Residents And Devotees Struggling Amid Sewage, Dust And Debris | Sourced

Nashik: Large-scale development works being carried out for the 2027 Simhastha Kumbh Mela have created major inconvenience for local residents and devotees in Trimbakeshwar and nearby areas. Ongoing road excavation, anti-encroachment drives and water supply works have led to traffic issues, sewage overflow, dust pollution and disruption of daily life.

In Trimbakeshwar, devotees were unable to take a holy dip at the Kushavarta Kund for two days after the sacred tank was emptied for cleaning work. Water was released back into the kund late on Wednesday night. However, work related to the water supply project is still continuing inside the temple premises and around the Kund area.

Several structures and shops have been removed as part of the ongoing development and anti-encroachment drives. Encroaching shops near the Trimbakeshwar Temple have been demolished. Shops located along the banks of the Ahilya and Godavari rivers, along with temporary sheds used for Narayan Nagbali rituals, have also been dismantled.

Authorities are also carrying out demolition work at the old Jawaharlal Nehru Commercial Complex in Trimbakeshwar.

Citizens have complained that road excavation work using heavy machinery has damaged water pipelines in several places, causing sewage water to overflow onto roads. Large amounts of debris, including broken bricks, rubble and garbage from demolished structures, remain scattered across roads and public areas.

Traffic congestion has also worsened on the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar road. Between Mahiravani and Pahine, one side of the road has been shut due to ongoing work, forcing vehicles from both directions to use a single lane. Residents claim this has led to an increase in road accidents.

Local citizens and devotees have expressed anger over the manner in which the works are being carried out. Many said that while infrastructure development for the Kumbh Mela is necessary, the lack of proper planning has severely affected everyday life.

Residents complained that overflowing sewage, dust and accumulated garbage have made conditions unbearable in some areas. They have demanded immediate road cleaning, proper management of sewage leakage and quick removal of debris from public roads.

Although authorities claim that the Municipal Corporation and Kumbh Mela Authority are working in coordination, citizens allege that poor planning is clearly visible on the ground. Devotees and traders have urged the administration to complete the works quickly while also ensuring minimum inconvenience to the public during the Kumbh Mela preparations.