Jalgaon: One Million Students To Watch Short Film ‘Jyoti’ Simultaneously Across Maharashtra |

Jalgaon: A historic film screening initiative will see around one million students across Maharashtra watch the short film Jyoti simultaneously on Tuesday, September 22, to mark the 200th birth anniversary year of Mahatma Jotiba Phule.

The Ajanta Film Society has organised the initiative, under which students from 1,800 schools across 28 districts of Maharashtra will watch the film at the same time. The screening aims to create a record for the largest number of students watching a film simultaneously in Indian cinema and the education sector.

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Promoting Ideals Of Mahatma Phule And Savitribai Phule

The initiative aims to instil values among students through cinema and highlight the educational ideals of Mahatma Jotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule.

Produced by veteran actor, director and writer Prof Yogesh Soman, the short film Jyoti depicts the lives, struggles and contributions of Mahatma Jotiba Phule and Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule, particularly their work in the field of women's education.

By screening the film for one million students across 1,800 schools simultaneously, the initiative aims to inspire students and create awareness about their contributions.

For the past 14 years, the Ajanta Film Society has been active in Maharashtra, promoting film awareness and providing a platform for aspiring young talent while focusing on the concept of "Cinema and the Indian Perspective".

The organisation conducts technical workshops for college students on film appreciation, direction and screenwriting. It also works with colleges and universities to promote film culture among students, provide filmmaking experience through special fellowships and take cinema to the grassroots level through Touring Talkies.

The initiative is expected to convey a social message to one million students simultaneously. The Ajanta Film Society has appealed to students, teachers and parents to participate in the programme.