Jalgaon: North Maharashtra University Signs MoU With NIELIT For Skill-Based Education |

Jalgaon: A significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhari North Maharashtra University, Jalgaon, and the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT), an organisation under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India, to expand credit-based, skill-oriented and technology-enabled education.

The agreement was signed during the launch event for the collaboration and integration between the NIELIT Digital University Platform and Saylor University, USA, held at the office of the Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, in New Delhi.

S. Krishnan, Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, attended the event as the chief guest. Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhari North Maharashtra University was among the partner institutions with which MoUs were signed.

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Through this MoU, students will gain access to credit-based and skill-oriented courses aligned with the National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF) through the NIELIT Digital University Platform.

The initiative encompasses online and blended learning, Learning Management Systems (LMS), virtual laboratories, AI-enabled education, assessment and certification-based learning.

Students will have opportunities for skill-based education in cutting-edge fields such as Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT), Cloud Computing, Blockchain, AR/VR and Semiconductor Technologies.

Additionally, the partnership will facilitate the implementation of the Yuva AI for All programme under the university’s AI Literacy Mission.

Prof. Manish Joshi, Director of the Department of Lifelong Learning and Extension, and Dr Rajesh Jawalekar represented Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhari North Maharashtra University at the event marking the signing and exchange of the MoU.

The collaboration will provide students from the university and its affiliated colleges with extensive opportunities to access industry-oriented education, digital skills, certification courses and modern skills essential for future employment.