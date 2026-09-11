Nashik: Keshika Purkar Bags Gold In U-13, Silver In U-15 At State Table Tennis Championship |

Nashik: Nashik’s promising table tennis player Keshika Purkar delivered an impressive performance at the recently concluded 4th Maharashtra State Ranking Table Tennis Championship held in Wardha, winning one gold and one silver medal.

Keshika clinched the gold medal in the Under-13 Girls’ Singles category and secured the silver medal in the Under-15 Girls’ Singles category. Another emerging Nashik player, Adhira Aher, won a bronze medal in the Under-11 Girls’ Singles category.

Nashik players put up a strong show at the championship, reaching the finals in six different categories, including five women’s age groups and one men’s category. Overall, Nashik’s table tennis players won three gold and three silver medals at the tournament.

In the Under-13 Girls’ Singles final, Keshika Purkar defeated Vedika Jaiswal of TSTTA Mumbai 3-1, with scores of 11-3, 4-11, 11-9 and 11-9, to claim the championship and gold medal.

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In the Under-11 Girls’ Singles category, Nashik’s Adhira Aher won the bronze medal after a closely fought semi-final against Kyra Lele of Thane. Adhira lost the five-game encounter 2-3, with scores of 10-12, 11-5, 11-9, 4-11 and 5-11.

Both Keshika Purkar and Adhira Aher train regularly under the guidance of coaches Jay Modak and Punit Desai.

Following their impressive performances, Nashik District Table Tennis Association president Narendra Chhajed, secretary Shekhar Bhandari, vice-presidents Rajesh Bharvirkar and Milind Kachole, treasurer Abhishek Chhajed, along with Sanjay Vasant, Vaibhav Joshi, Alka Kulkarni, Suhas Agharkar and coaches Jay Modak and Punit Desai, congratulated the players and wished them continued success.