Jalgaon: ‘No Government Without NCP By 2029,’ Says Shashikant Shinde; Calls For Strong Grassroots Build-Up | Sourced

Jalgaon: Emphasising the need to strengthen the party at the grassroots level, Shashikant Shinde, State President of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction), said that party workers must create a situation where no government can be formed in Maharashtra without the NCP by 2029.

Addressing a district-level gathering at the party office in Jalgaon, Shinde said that while the party regularly provides opportunities to its workers, it often falls short in other areas. “The person who stays visible among the public ultimately wins elections,” he said, adding that Sharad Pawar continues to enjoy strong public support across Maharashtra. He stressed that party workers will play a crucial role in strengthening the organisation in the coming years.

The meeting was attended by State Women’s Wing President Rohini Khadse, District President Pramod Patil, former MP Ishwarlal Jain, former District President Ravindra Patil, along with several taluka-level office-bearers.

Shinde said his ongoing tour aims to identify gaps in the party’s performance and focus on areas that need improvement. He admitted that the party did not achieve the expected success in the recent municipal corporation and municipal council elections across Maharashtra. “The political situation has changed significantly compared to the past,” he said.

Highlighting Jalgaon’s political importance, Shinde said the district has always respected Sharad Pawar, who has helped many local leaders become MPs and MLAs. However, he added that maintaining such positions requires capability, leadership, and a strong support system. He noted that people at the grassroots level are increasingly expressing dissatisfaction with elected representatives at both the state and national levels.

He urged party workers to carefully analyse which seats they should focus on for the 2029 elections instead of contesting every seat. He also announced that the party will begin a major organisational drive across Maharashtra from May 15, with a focus on bringing the younger generation into leadership roles. As part of this, at least one position will be reserved for women, and full cooperation from party members has been sought.

Issuing a strong warning, Shinde said those who do not actively contribute to party-building efforts will be sidelined. “The party does not need leaders who attend meetings just for formality,” he said. He stressed the need for active ground-level workers who are ready to take up agitations and protests on public issues, stating that such efforts are essential to build the party and connect with people.

He called on workers to act in a way that earns public trust and support, ultimately creating a situation where voters feel compelled to elect them. Reiterating the party’s long-term goal, he expressed confidence that the NCP will be in a position of power by 2029.

Speaking later at a press conference, Shinde said the purpose of his visit was to strengthen the party organisation in Jalgaon district. He underlined that political parties run on the strength of dedicated grassroots workers rather than just leaders. The organisational strengthening process, he said, will continue until the first week of June to energise the district unit.

He also said that decision-making powers will no longer remain limited to leaders at the taluka and district levels. While many workers are willing to contest elections, he pointed out that they often lack the necessary resources and support needed to win.

Raising broader concerns, Shinde questioned the timing of government schemes, noting that welfare announcements are often made only after elections are declared. He asked why schemes for farmers are not introduced with the same urgency. He also called for a dedicated mechanism or quota to address and prevent injustices and atrocities against women.