Nashik: ₹236 Crore NMRDA Budget Approved; Outer Ring Road Impact Zone Plan Gets Nod | Sourced

Nashik: The second annual meeting of the Nashik Metropolitan Region Development Authority (NMRDA) was held under the chairmanship of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. During the meeting, the authority approved an estimated budget of around ₹236.07 crore for the financial year 2026–27.



The meeting also granted approval for the phased development of an “Outer Ring Road Impact Zone” on both sides of the proposed Nashik Ring Road (Parikrama Marg) through town planning schemes.



The meeting was held at Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai and was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, MLC Kishor Darade, Additional Chief Secretary of the Urban Development Department Aseem Kumar Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Lokesh Chandra, Principal Secretary in the Chief Minister’s Office Dr. Shrikar Pardeshi, NMRDA Metropolitan Commissioner Jalaj Sharma (online), and Additional Commissioner Babasaheb Pardhe, among others. Sharma presented the budget during the meeting.



The revised budget of approximately ₹454.5 crore for the financial year 2025–26 was also approved during the meeting. Approval was additionally granted for the purchase of a dedicated office building for the NMRDA.



The authority’s land disposal regulations and advertisement hoarding policy also received approval. The meeting further cleared the appointment of a consultant agency for the management of government lands and sanctioned phased funding for the preparation of land-use maps under development plans.



Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also approved the appointment of the Centre of Excellence in Urban Planning and Design, along with other government-recognised institutions in the field of urban planning, as knowledge partners for effective planning and development guidance of the Nashik Metropolitan Region.



The meeting also discussed the proposed expansion of the jurisdiction of the Nashik Metropolitan Region Development Authority.