Nashik: Tree Replantation Drive Gets Major Push Under ‘Unnat Nashik Abhiyan’; Girish Mahajan Leads Review | Sourced

Nashik: A Meeting chaired by Kumbh Mela Minister Girish Mahajan

Girish Mahajan chaired a key meeting at the District Collector’s Office in Nashik to promote tree replantation under the “Unnat Nashik Abhiyan,” aimed at balancing urban development with environmental conservation.



Inspired by the Pune Ring Road model, the Nashik administration has decided to relocate and replant trees affected by development works instead of cutting them down. The initiative is expected to preserve the city’s green cover while giving transplanted trees a new lease of life.



The meeting was attended by Mayor Himgauri Adke, Kumbh Mela Commissioner Shekhar Singh, District Collector Ayush Prasad, Standing Committee Chairman Machhindra Sanap, along with R. M. Dhariwal Foundation Chairperson Janhavi Dhariwal-Balan and entrepreneur Punit Balan.



Officials informed that nearly 15,000 trees have already been planted across the city. Going forward, emphasis will be placed not only on fresh plantation drives but also on conserving and replanting existing trees. A detailed study will be conducted to identify tree species suitable for transplantation, and agreements with expert agencies are expected soon.



Mahajan directed the administration to maximise tree replantation efforts and stressed the importance of participation from social organisations. Mayor Adke also instructed officials to care for transplanted trees “like patients” to ensure their survival.



With preparations underway for the upcoming Kumbh Mela, the initiative is being seen as a major step toward transforming Nashik into a greener and more environmentally sustainable city.