Nashik: Major Boost For Zilla Parishad As Dhondegaon Health Centre Gets National-Level ‘NQAS’ Certification | Sourced

Nashik: The Nashik Zilla Parishad has once again demonstrated its supremacy in providing world-class healthcare services to the rural population. The Dhondegaon Primary Health Centre (Nashik Taluka), operating under the Health Department of the Zilla Parishad, has been conferred with the Central Government's highly prestigious 'National Quality Assurance Standards' (NQAS) certification.

According to the results announced by the Government of India's 'National Health Systems Resource Centre' (NHSRC), the Dhondegaon Health Center secured this certification by achieving a record-breaking score of 94.46%. Previously, centres in Uswad, Jategaon, Mohadi, Khamkada, and Ozar within the district had received this recognition; with the inclusion of Dhondegaon, the total number of 'NQAS' certified centres in the district has now risen to six.

In February 2026, an expert committee appointed by the Central Government conducted a thorough, two-day inspection of the Dhondegaon centre. This verification process encompassed the key areas like patient care, healthcare facilities and implementation.

By excelling on all these parameters, Dhondegaon has successfully achieved a dual distinction: earning the trust of patients as well as the official accreditation of the Central Government.

As a result of securing this national accreditation, the Dhondegaon Health Center will now receive additional incentive funds annually from the Central Government. These funds will be utilized to further strengthen the center's physical infrastructure and to provide patients with more modern and advanced amenities.

This achievement was realised under the guidance of the District Council's Chief Executive Officer, Omkar Pawar. Significant efforts were invested in this endeavour by District Health Officer Dr Sudhakar More, Dr Harshal Nehete, Dr Rajendra Bagul, Dr Deepak Lone, and Nashik Taluka Health Officer Dr Shailesh Nikam. Furthermore, the former and current Medical Officers of the Dhondegaon center, ASHA volunteers, and the District Quality Cell team played a pivotal role in contributing to this success.