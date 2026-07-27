Jalgaon: 'New Conserver' Honoured By The Book Of Indian Records For Wildlife, Environmental Conservation |

Jalgaon: The New Conserver organisation from Jalgaon district has been honoured by The Book of Indian Records for its outstanding contribution to wildlife conservation, environmental protection, biodiversity research, and nature awareness. The recognition comes after more than three decades of dedicated work in the field of conservation.

For the past 31 years, New Conserver has been actively involved in protecting forests, wildlife, and biodiversity across the country. The organisation has led campaigns against illegal tree felling in the Satpura mountain ranges, Yawal Wildlife Sanctuary, and Gautala Autramghat Wildlife Sanctuary, while also working towards the conservation and protection of wildlife and natural habitats.

Over the last two decades, the organisation has carried out extensive biodiversity studies at several national parks and wildlife sanctuaries across India. Its members have documented flora and fauna through field research and published their findings in books to create awareness among citizens.

The research covered several protected areas, including Manas National Park in Assam, Kanha Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh, Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve, Navegaon-Nagzira Tiger Reserve, Melghat Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra, and Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand.

The organisation was recognised by The Book of Indian Records for creating a unique national record by simultaneously publishing five comprehensive coffee-table books dedicated to the biodiversity of a single national park—Manas National Park in Assam.

The five books published by the organisation are:

Mammals of Manas National Park

Birds of Manas National Park

Flora of Manas National Park

Reptiles, Amphibians and Fishes of Manas National Park

Insects & Spiders of Manas National Park

The office-bearers and contributors associated with the project were felicitated with certificates and medals during a programme held in Jalgaon. Those honoured included Abhay Ujagare (President), Archana Ujagare (Vice-President), Shailendra Mahajan (Treasurer), Shrutika Mahajan (Trustee), Ashlesha Ujagare, a marine biologist and researcher in marine and fisheries science, and Apoorva Ujagare, a member of the editorial team.

A special programme was organised on Sunday, July 26, at Paryavaran Shala (Environment School) to introduce the books to environmental enthusiasts and celebrate the organisation's achievement.

The event was attended by environmentalists, researchers, wildlife experts, and conservationists, including Rajendra Nanavare, Director of Paryavaran Shala and member of Kavayitri Bahinabai North Maharashtra University, Chetana Nanavare, Tejas Bhagwat, an Indian-origin researcher based in Germany specialising in grassland ecosystems, Ravi Palak, President of the Wildlife Conservation Organization, R. N. Kulkarni, President of Orchid Nature Organization, Dr. Rekha Mahajan of Eco Resort, eye and body donation activist Surendra Chaudhary, senior snake rescuer Vasudev Vadhe, wildlife conservationist Balkrishna Devare, ornithologist Umesh Ingle, Imran Tadvi and Chinmay Barudwale from Infinity, the space wing of New Conserver, and senior journalist, environmentalist and photographer Chandrashekhar Neve, who also participated in the tree plantation drive.