Nashik: Over 8,000 Citizens Join Mission Green Monsoon As 3,500 Saplings Delivered Door-to-Door | Sourced

Nashik: Citizens of Nashik have enthusiastically joined the Mission Green Monsoon campaign, launched under the vision of Kumbh Mela Minister Girish Mahajan as part of the Unnat Nashik Abhiyan to make the city greener and more sustainable.



In the fifth phase of the campaign, distribution of 8,750 native saplings registered through a QR code-based system has begun on a ward-wise basis. On Sunday alone, 3,500 citizens received saplings at their doorstep, while the remaining registered beneficiaries will receive them in phases.



The QR code initiative, introduced to encourage greater public participation in environmental conservation, has received an overwhelming response. As of now, 8,750 sapling requests have been recorded. Based on these registrations, native saplings are being distributed through corporators, local volunteers, Bhu Praharis, and the Nashik Municipal Corporation's Garden Department.



With the fifth phase now underway, distribution of over 8,500 saplings to citizens has commenced, further strengthening the city's green movement.

During the distribution drive, Minister Girish Mahajan, speaking to residents over the phone through OSD Sandeep Jadhav, appealed to every citizen to actively participate by planting and nurturing the saplings received under the campaign, helping transform Nashik into a greener and more beautiful city.



The sapling distribution programme was attended by Mayor Himgauri Aher-Adke, corporators Sudhakar Badgujar, Yogita Hire, Rahul Ganore, Shweta Bhandari, Seema Pawar, Rajesh Pandit, Manoj Sathe, Chandu Patil, officials of the Municipal Garden Department including Vivek Bhadane, Prashant Parab, Sachin Devre, Shrikant Irnak, Ashutosh Varpe, along with a large number of local volunteers and residents.