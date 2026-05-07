Jalgaon: NCP (Sharad Pawar Faction) Workers Express Anger Over District Leadership During Review Meeting | Sourced

Jalgaon: Internal differences within the Nationalist Congress Party came to the forefront during a district review meeting held in Jalgaon on Tuesday, where party workers openly expressed resentment over the functioning of district president Pramod Patil in the presence of state president Shashikant Shinde.

The meeting exposed growing dissatisfaction among party workers, who blamed the district leadership for the party’s poor performance in the recent municipal council and municipal corporation elections. Several workers alleged that the district president failed to take party members into confidence and did not provide proper organisational support during the elections.

The NCP, which once held a strong influence in Jalgaon district with six MLAs and two ministers before 2014, has witnessed a steady decline over the past decade after the BJP expanded its political base in the region. The situation worsened after the split within the party, with several leaders from the district joining the faction led by Ajit Pawar.

At present, the Sharad Pawar faction is struggling with a lack of strong district leadership and increasing internal factionalism. Party workers claimed that the organisation has failed to aggressively raise public issues or organise large protests in recent years. In some cases, they said there were not enough workers available even for demonstrations.

During the meeting, workers also expressed disappointment over the lack of support from senior leaders during local body elections. They said candidates were fielded but later left to manage campaigns on their own without financial backing, rallies or corner meetings by senior party leaders.

Former minister Eknath Khadse was also indirectly discussed during the meeting. Party workers reportedly felt that although Khadse joined the Sharad Pawar faction after leaving the BJP, his aggressive political style is no longer visible in strengthening the party organisation.

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State president Shashikant Shinde allowed party workers to speak openly during the review meeting. Taking advantage of the opportunity, many workers raised serious concerns about the district leadership and the functioning of the organisation.

After hearing the complaints, Shinde said the party organisation in Jalgaon district would be reviewed over the next two months. He warned office-bearers that positions should not be held merely for prestige and directed them to show visible performance within the given period. He further stated that if shortcomings were found, changes would be made in the district executive committee.

Many workers present at the meeting believed that the warning was aimed directly at the district leadership. They said the party urgently needs a strong leader who can rebuild the organisation and revive the NCP’s presence in Jalgaon district.