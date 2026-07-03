Jalgaon: Nashik Divisional Commissioner Reviews Development Works, Hears Tribal Villagers' Grievances | Sourced

Jalgaon: Nashik Divisional Commissioner Pravin Gedam is on a two-day visit to Jalgaon district to review development projects and assess the implementation of government schemes. During the tour, he visited tribal villages, inspected ongoing infrastructure works and directed officials to resolve long-pending public issues without delay.

On Friday, Gedam visited Lalmati, a remote village in the Satpuda region, where he interacted with tribal residents under the 'Lalmati Sahaj Samvad' programme to understand their concerns. Villagers raised issues related to the poor condition of the Sahastraling percolation tank and the local health sub-centre, crop damage caused by wild boars, the need for protective fencing, shortage of teachers, poor roads and drainage facilities, and the demand for a separate Gram Panchayat.

Taking note of the complaints, the Divisional Commissioner instructed officials from the concerned departments to address the pending issues on priority. He also directed authorities to submit a proposal for establishing an independent Gram Panchayat for Sahastraling village and to seek approval for starting a Class V section at the Zilla Parishad Primary School in Lalmati.

During his visit, Gedam also inspected the Ashram School, where he reviewed the digital classroom, study room and other educational facilities. He appreciated the use of modern teaching methods and the overall learning environment.

Later, he visited the Pal Sanctuary to review tourism and forest department works before inspecting the Gharkul housing colony at Savkheda Budruk in Raver taluka. While interacting with beneficiaries, he reviewed the quality of the houses and instructed officials to ensure that eligible families receive the benefits of government welfare schemes on time.

Residents of Savkheda also demanded the construction of bridges on the Savkheda-Lohara road, better farm access roads, completion of Jal Jeevan Mission works, a village library and additional housing units. Gedam directed the concerned departments to examine the demands and take appropriate action.

On Thursday, the Divisional Commissioner inspected the under-construction Divisional Sports Complex at Mehrun. He reviewed the progress of the project and instructed officials to complete the work within the stipulated timeline while maintaining quality standards. He also stressed the need to make the best use of available funds to create modern sports facilities for athletes.

District Collector Rohan Ghuge, Zilla Parishad CEO Karishma Nair, Municipal Commissioner Aditya Jeevane, Mayor Deepmala Kale, and senior officials from various departments accompanied the Divisional Commissioner during different stages of the inspection tour.