Nashik Dams Record 23% Water Deficit After Weak June Monsoon; All Eyes On July Rains | AI

Nashik: Due to the delayed arrival of the monsoon this year, a significant water deficit has arisen in Nashik district's dams compared to last year. Water levels are lower by 23% in the Godavari basin dam chain and by 42.28% in the Girna basin. Dams in the Palkhed group have nearly run dry. With no unseasonal rain in June, Nashik residents are now eagerly awaiting heavy rainfall in July.

The Gangapur dam chain, a primary water source in the Godavari basin, held 59.56% water stock at the end of May last year. This year, however, only 36.03% of water remained by the end of June. Currently, water levels stand at 31.83% in Gangapur dam, 23.87% in Kashyapi, and a mere 5.15% in Alandi. Mukane dam held 58.17% water last year, whereas this year, only 18.46% of the stock remains.

The district received only 53.2 mm of rainfall in June. However, as the monsoon became active towards the end of the month, more than 7 mm of rain fell in the last two days alone. Consequently, the total seasonal rainfall has reached 61.1 mm.

The monsoon has become active in the district over the past two to three days, with its impact primarily visible in the Ghat areas. Rainfall occurred in Igatpuri, Trimbakeshwar, Peth, Surgana, and Dindori talukas. This has accelerated Kharif agricultural activities in these regions.

The District Collector's office and the Water Resources Department have appealed for water conservation, and there is optimism that the situation will improve if the monsoon gains momentum soon. Special attention is being paid to water management in the context of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela.