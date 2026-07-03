Nashik Launches 'Vidya Pravesh' Programme At District Education Planning Workshop For 2026-27 | Sourced

Nashik: A district-level educational planning workshop for the 2026-27 academic year was successfully held, organised jointly by the Education Department of Zilla Parishad Nashik and ‘Leadership for Equity’ (LFE). Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Omkar Pawar emphasised the need for effective planning and meticulous implementation to enhance the quality of education across the district.

Discussions during the workshop took place under the guidance of District Collector Ayush Prasad, CEO Omkar Pawar, and Deputy Director (Education) Dr Kapil Ahire. CEO Pawar issued directives to accelerate quality-enhancement initiatives managed by the District Quality Cell and the Education Council covering areas such as classroom observation using the World Bank’s TEACH tool, maintaining the state's top rank in the ‘Nipun Maharashtra’ campaign, securing a place among the top three districts in PGI rankings, boosting success rates in scholarship and Navodaya exams, and implementing six key initiatives outlined in the DPR.

A detailed review of the educational performance of each taluka was conducted during the workshop. Discussions focused on the quality index of each taluka, progress in the ‘Nipun Maharashtra’ campaign, preparation for scholarship and Navodaya exams, achievement of school-specific targets, and the implementation of action plans. Instructions were issued to make necessary improvements.

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Inauguration of the ‘Vidya Pravesh’ Program

The 12-week ‘Vidya Pravesh’ program, designed for students entering the first grade, was inaugurated during the workshop. This program is being implemented in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the NIPUN Bharat campaign to ensure a smooth transition for children moving from preschool to primary school. The focus will be on developing students' language skills, pre-mathematical concepts, socio-emotional development, communication skills, and creativity through games, songs, stories, activities, and local educational materials.

During the workshop, guidance was provided to the newly appointed Cluster Heads and Education Extension Officers. Representatives from the LFE organisation presented initiatives regarding teacher-centric educational management, the improvement of learning outcomes, and quality enhancement.

It is expected that this workshop will pave the way for concrete steps to enhance the quality of education in the district.