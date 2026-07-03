Nashik: Man Booked For Alleged Rape On Promise Of Marriage And Attempt To Force Religious Practices | Sourced

Nashik: A case has been registered in Nashik against a 40-year-old man for allegedly luring a woman from another state into a romantic relationship, sexually assaulting her on the false promise of marriage, and attempting to force her to follow the religious practices of another faith.



According to the police, the accused, Riyaz Burauddin Shaikh (40), a resident of Ambad, has been booked at the Government Wada Police Station. He is currently absconding.



As per the complaint, the 41-year-old woman, originally from Delhi, had come to Nashik in search of a livelihood. She came into contact with the accused, a vegetable vendor, in the Ravivar Karanja area. The complainant alleged that the accused exploited her vulnerable situation, gained her trust by pretending to be in love, and later took possession of her Aadhaar card, PAN card, and bank passbook.



The woman further alleged that the accused took her to a lodge in the Bhadrakali area, where he established physical relations against her will. She also claimed that he later took her to a religious place in Igatpuri and made her consume a suspicious liquid presented as rose water.

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The complaint states that the accused subsequently took her to his residence in Ambad, where he allegedly pressured her to listen to prayers of his religion and read religious texts. When she objected, he allegedly prevented her from wearing a bindi, which she said hurt her religious sentiments.



Unable to bear the alleged harassment, the woman approached the Government Wada Police Station and lodged a complaint. Police have registered a case against Riyaz Shaikh under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway, and efforts are being made to trace the absconding accused.