Nashik: 11 Senior MSRTC Officials Suspended Over Alleged Mismanagement And Revenue Losses | Sourced

Nashik: In a major disciplinary action, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has suspended 11 senior officials from its Nashik division for allegedly exploiting passengers and causing financial losses to the corporation. The action has triggered widespread discussion, with officials claiming it exposes serious administrative irregularities and mismanagement within the division.



According to available information, the suspended officials include three Class-I officers: Regional Engineer Shravan Sonawane, Divisional Controller Sachin Kshirsagar (Nashik), Mechanical Engineer Pankaj Mahajan, Divisional Transport Officer Kiran Bhosale, Panchavati Depot Manager Saurabh Devre, Accounts Officer Neelima Vispute, Divisional Accounts Officer Sanjay Gaydhani, Divisional Stores Officer Amol Wagh, Divisional Personnel Officer Ashwini Chavan, Divisional Engineer Chaitali Bhusare, and Depot Manager Pranav Ahire.



Held responsible for declining revenue

The transport department's inquiry reportedly found that Regional Engineer Shravan Sonawane failed to control rising operational expenses and allegedly protected inefficient practices, resulting in substantial financial losses to the corporation. Despite a significant increase in passenger fares over the past few years, revenue in the Nashik division reportedly declined sharply during the last two operating seasons.



Inquiry points to deliberate negligence.

On June 10, MSRTC Manager and Controlling Officer Virendra Kadam, accompanied by officials from the Statistics and Planning Department, carried out surprise inspections at the Igatpuri and Nashik depots. The inquiry allegedly uncovered deliberate negligence by senior officials, including failure to maintain basic vehicle records, inadequate monitoring of drivers' attendance, delays in repairing unserviceable buses, and neglect of essential passenger amenities. The report alleges that these lapses intentionally pushed the division into financial losses.