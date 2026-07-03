Angels Of Nashik: Raju Shirsath's PREM Foundation Empowers 1,825 Tribal Women Through Livelihood Initiative | Sourced

Nashik: Driven by a deep-rooted passion for social service since his college days, Raju Shirsath always aspired to create meaningful change in society. His journey, which began through Baglan Seva Samiti, eventually took a larger shape with the establishment of PREM Foundation (Participatory Research and Environment Management Foundation). With a strong focus on empowering widowed, single and economically vulnerable women often neglected sections of society Shirsath envisioned a transformative initiative for their upliftment. His vision received financial support from Indigo Airlines and Pune-based AFARM organisation, enabling the launch of the “Rural Women Livelihood Empowerment Project” in the tribal-dominated Igatpuri taluka of Nashik district.



The project will benefit 1,825 poor, needy and aspiring tribal women from five villages Barshingve, Vasali, Indore, Khadked and Ambewadi in Igatpuri taluka. The initiative aims to strengthen women’s leadership for livelihood security, promote sustainable and diversified agriculture-based livelihoods, and equip poor families to tackle production and market-related risks.



The selected villages are situated in extremely remote areas of the Sahyadri mountain range and remain socially, economically and developmentally backwards. Nearly 98.72 per cent of the population belongs to the tribal community. Due to the hilly terrain, farming is still carried out through traditional methods, resulting in extremely low agricultural income. Agriculture is entirely dependent on rainfall due to the lack of irrigation facilities. Poor soil quality and low fertility further reduce productivity, leading to minimal per-acre yields. From each village, 365 poor, needy, widowed and abandoned women have been selected, taking the total number of beneficiaries to 1,825.

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PREM Multipurpose Institution is implementing the economic empowerment component of the project through training programmes, guidance camps and financial support. The initiative focuses on helping women establish small businesses and livelihood opportunities to improve their quality of life. Producer groups based on selected occupations and enterprises have been formed, with each group comprising a minimum of seven and a maximum of twenty women members. Altogether, 115 producer groups have been established across the five villages.



These groups are being supported through revolving funds at both individual and group levels to help women set up businesses and become financially self-reliant.



Speaking about the initiative, Raju Shirsath said, “When a woman in a household becomes economically and socially empowered, the entire family rises with her. Keeping this principle at the centre, we decided to implement the Rural Women Livelihood Empowerment Project. Our objective is to identify the needs of women in tribal rural areas, encourage them to start suitable businesses and generate employment opportunities through them. The seven-member executive committee of PREM Foundation remains committed to uplifting neglected sections of society. We are determined to continue this mission of social service in the future as well.”



Mukteshwar Munshettywar, President of NGO Forum Nashik, said, “I have closely witnessed the social work carried out by PREM Foundation in Nashik district since 2018. Through social, family and economic empowerment of widowed, single and underprivileged women, Raju Shirsath and the Foundation’s executive committee have transformed many lives. Working in a tribal-dominated taluka like Igatpuri came with enormous challenges, but through determination, honesty and unity, the Foundation has set a true example of social service. Looking at the consistency in their work, I believe they will continue to succeed in building society through larger initiatives in the future.”