Nashik Cancer Survivor Becomes Psycho-Oncologist, Inspires Hope Among Patients | Sourced



Nashik: Overcoming a recurrence of cancer, Nashik's Dr Namita Kohok has earned a postgraduate qualification in Psycho-Oncology from the Texas School of Mental Health, Pune. She was felicitated at the Pune International Centre for successfully completing the programme.



Despite undergoing cancer treatment, Dr Kohok completed her studies and qualified as a psycho-oncologist. Drawing from her own experience, she said cancer patients need emotional and psychological support alongside medical treatment. She also expressed her commitment to providing online counselling to cancer patients across the country.

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The felicitation ceremony was attended by Dr Girish Lad, Padma Shri Dr Raman Gangakhedkar, veteran actress Renuka Shahane, and Lt. Gen. Abhay T. Parnayak (Retd.). Dr Kohok's journey from cancer patient to psycho-oncologist is being hailed as an inspiring example of resilience and service.