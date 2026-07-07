Jalgaon Must Prioritise Quality Planning And Timely Execution For Overall Development: Guardian Minister Gulabrao Patil | Sourced

Jalgaon: Guardian Minister and State Water Supply and Sanitation Minister Gulabrao Patil on Monday stressed the need for quality planning and timely execution of development projects to ensure the district's overall growth. He said Jalgaon has created a benchmark by achieving 100 per cent utilisation of District Annual Plan funds for four consecutive years, reflecting effective planning and strong coordination between public representatives and the administration.

Patil was addressing the District Planning Committee (DPC) meeting through video conferencing from Mantralaya, Mumbai. The meeting was held at the Collector's Office in Jalgaon.

During the meeting, the committee approved the minutes of the previous DPC meeting held on February 2, 2026. It also reviewed the implementation and expenditure of ₹834.62 crore under the District Annual Plan for 2025-26, including ₹677 crore under the General Plan, ₹93 crore under the Scheduled Castes Sub-Plan, and ₹64.62 crore under the Tribal Sub-Plan.

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District Collector Rohan Ghuge presented details of the development works undertaken during the previous financial year. He also presented the proposed District Annual Plan for 2026-27, with an outlay of ₹900.05 crore, comprising ₹731 crore under the General Plan, ₹98 crore for the Scheduled Castes Sub-Plan, and ₹71.05 crore for the Tribal Sub-Plan. The proposal was discussed in detail during the meeting.

At the beginning of the meeting, Patil virtually inaugurated the construction of memorials for 29 martyrs from Jalgaon district. The memorials have been sanctioned under the District Planning Committee funds for 2025-26.

The committee also approved several important proposals, including appointing Municipal Corporations and Municipal Councils, along with the Public Works Department, as implementing agencies for Anganwadi buildings in urban areas. It also approved the Hilly Area Development Programme, measures to speed up major development projects, and the recognition of several 'C-class' pilgrimage and tourist destinations in the district as per government norms.

Approval was also given for setting up Banana Export Centres near the Bhusawal Container Terminal in the Raver Lok Sabha constituency and along the National Highway in the Jalgaon Lok Sabha constituency. Other proposals included providing banana cutting and packaging vans and allocating funds to integrate the Ahirani language into Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems.

Patil said every department must ensure that development funds are utilised efficiently and with high quality. He directed departments to complete administrative approvals and speed up expenditure on all projects by September 2026 to maintain the district's development momentum.

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He also instructed officials to submit a detailed report, along with photographs, on all development works undertaken through the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), covering completed, ongoing and pending projects.

Water Resources and Disaster Management Minister Girish Mahajan called for regular monitoring to ensure that Primary Health Centres and rural hospitals are modernised and equipped with essential facilities. He also directed officials to ensure proper maintenance and cleanliness of post-mortem centres attached to rural hospitals.

Textile Minister Sanjay Savkare reviewed pending development works in Bhusawal and Varangaon talukas and instructed officials to expedite infrastructure development for the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) at Varangaon.

Union Minister of State for Sports Raksha Khadse, Ministers Girish Mahajan and Sanjay Savkare, MLAs Nandkishor Mahajan, Anil Patil, Kishor Patil, Suresh Bhole and Amol Jawale attended the meeting. District Collector Rohan Ghuge, Zilla Parishad CEO Karishma Nair, Municipal Commissioner Aditya Jivane, Superintendent of Police Shrikant Dhivre, senior forest officials and heads of various departments were also present.