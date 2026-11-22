Jalgaon: Municipal School Enrolment Falls From 18,000 To 3,000–4,000, Says Suresh Jain | AI

Jalgaon: Former Minister Suresh Dada Jain expressed concern over the deteriorating quality of municipal schools in Jalgaon, alleging that the elected representatives currently in power had shown little interest in education. He said a conducive academic environment no longer existed in these institutions.

There are 45 municipal schools in the city, and their current condition is a matter of concern. Jain alleged that the incumbent corporators appeared indifferent to the situation. School buildings are in a dilapidated condition, student enrolment has declined significantly, and educational standards have deteriorated, leaving parents reluctant to send their children to these schools.

Enrolment Drops from 18,000 to 3,000-4,000

Recalling his tenure, Jain said efforts had been made to increase enrolment in municipal schools, taking the number of students to 18,000.

An English-medium school was also established to provide children from ordinary families access to English-language education. It received an overwhelming response, with citizens frequently approaching him for recommendation letters to secure admission.

However, the English-medium school has since closed, while enrolment in Marathi-medium schools has declined to around 3,000 to 4,000 students.

Jain said several schools were in such a poor condition that they were on the verge of closure.

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Expressing concern over the situation, he urged elected representatives to take the initiative to improve the condition of municipal schools. He also called upon educational organisations to step forward and help enhance the quality of education in the city.

He further stressed the need to create social pressure on elected representatives, stating that the condition of education was unlikely to improve without such intervention.