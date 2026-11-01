Jalgaon: Mulji Jetha College Wins Overall Championship At KBCNMU’s Yuvarang 2026 |

Jalgaon: Mulji Jetha College, Jalgaon, run by the Khandesh College Education Society, secured the overall championship at Yuvarang 2026, the inter-collegiate youth festival organised by Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhari North Maharashtra University (KBCNMU).

Dadasaheb Dr Suresh G Patil College, Chopda, run by the Mahatma Gandhi Shikshan Mandal, emerged as the runner-up.

The festival concluded on Saturday, Oct 31, with a closing ceremony attended by several dignitaries. Actor Hemant Patil, known for his appearances on the television show Hasyajatra, presented the awards.

Students Urged to Develop Winning Spirit

The prize distribution ceremony was presided over by Vice-Chancellor VL Maheshwari.

Those present included chief guest Hemant Patil, Welcome Committee Chairman Rajendra Nannaware, Working President Amol Patil, Student Development Coordination Committee Chairman Nitin Zhalte, Management Council members Jagdish Patil, Shivaji Patil, Pavitra Patil and Ujwal Patil, and Registrar Vinod Patil.

Addressing the participants, Hemant Patil urged students to immerse themselves fully in festivals such as Yuvarang and approach every competition with a winning spirit, without feelings of inferiority or self-doubt.

He reminded students that humans had created artificial intelligence (AI), not the other way around, and advised them to spend more time reading books in libraries rather than remaining engrossed in their mobile phones.

Rajendra Nannaware, chairman of the Welcome Committee and a member of the Management Council, said students who cultivated their artistic abilities and dedicated themselves to the arts would find significant opportunities in the field.

He emphasised that artistic expression required discipline and consistency. He also noted the strong sense of teamwork displayed throughout the festival.

Vice-Chancellor Stresses Five Principles

Amol Patil, working president of Yuvarang, said a distinct culture of work was evident during the event.

He expressed confidence in the spirit of cooperation among young people, which he said was reflected in the organisation of the festival.

In his presidential address, Vice-Chancellor VL Maheshwari told the students, "You are the ray of hope; you are the vibrant new colour of courage."

He urged them to adopt five core principles: consistency, discipline, punctuality, hard work and perseverance.

He advised students who had demonstrated their artistic talents at Yuvarang to strive for excellence and prepare for the challenges ahead.

Veena Mahajan and Khemraj Patil conducted the proceedings, while Registrar Vinod Patil proposed the vote of thanks.

Participants also took a pledge to mark National Unity Day (Rashtriya Ekta Diwas). The festival concluded with the national anthem.

Yuvarang 2026: Overall Winners

Overall Champion: Mulji Jetha College, Jalgaon, run by Khandesh College Education Society. Awarded the Dr GD Bendale Memorial Trophy.

Runner-Up: Dadasaheb Dr Suresh G Patil College, Chopda, run by Mahatma Gandhi Shikshan Mandal. Awarded the Late Kusumtai Madhukarrao Chaudhari Memorial Trophy.

Overall Winners by Art Category

Music: Mulji Jetha College, Jalgaon, run by Khandesh College Education Society.

Dance: Mulji Jetha College, Jalgaon, run by Khandesh College Education Society.

Literary Arts: GH Raisoni Institute of Engineering and Management, Jalgaon, and Pratap College, Amalner, run by Khandesh Education Society.

Theatrical Arts: University Schools, Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhari North Maharashtra University, Jalgaon.

Fine Arts: Dadasaheb Dr Suresh G Patil College, Chopda, run by Mahatma Gandhi Shikshan Mandal.

Bahinabai Karandak One-Act Play Competition

The winners of the inter-collegiate Bahinabai Karandak One-Act Play Competition were:

First Place: University Schools, Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhari North Maharashtra University, Jalgaon. Cash prize of ₹7,001.

Second Place: Mulji Jetha College, Jalgaon, run by Khandesh College Education Society. Cash prize of ₹5,001.

Third Place: Vidyadhan Commerce College, Dhule, run by Sharda Shikshanik va Samajik Sanstha. Cash prize of ₹3,001.