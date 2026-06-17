Jalgaon: Modi Government's 12-Year Journey Has Laid Foundation For A Self-Reliant India, Says Raksha Khadse | Sourced

Jalgaon: Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Khadse on Wednesday said the 12 years of the Narendra Modi-led government have brought significant changes across sectors and laid a strong foundation for a self-reliant and developed India.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP office in Jalgaon, Khadse said the period from 2014 to 2026 has been marked by continuous development, infrastructure growth and welfare initiatives aimed at improving the lives of citizens. She said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a strong, prosperous and secure India is steadily becoming a reality.

Khadse said the people have repeatedly placed their trust in Modi’s leadership by electing him in 2014, re-electing him in 2019 and giving him a third consecutive term in 2024. According to her, this reflects the public’s confidence in the government’s performance and development agenda. She added that the NDA is currently serving people across 22 states.

Highlighting welfare initiatives, she said the Prime Minister’s first decision after taking the oath for his third term was to approve the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, demonstrating the government’s commitment to farmers, the poor, youth and women. She also stated that nearly 25 crore people have moved out of poverty in recent years.

Referring to national security, Khadse said India’s borders and internal security have become stronger under the Modi government. She noted that actions such as surgical strikes and air strikes demonstrated the country’s ability to respond firmly to security threats.

The Union Minister highlighted several flagship schemes, including the Jal Jeevan Mission, under which tap water connections have been provided to more than 16 crore households. She said over 12 crore toilets have been constructed under the Swachh Bharat Mission, while the PM Surya Ghar scheme has enabled the installation of solar systems on one crore homes. She also pointed to the Lakhpati Didi initiative, which has benefited more than three crore women.

Speaking about infrastructure development, Khadse said Indian Railways has witnessed a major transformation over the past 12 years. She noted that more than 164 Vande Bharat Express trains are now operating across the country, while projects such as the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) have improved multimodal connectivity.

She further said that India’s metro network has expanded from 248 kilometres across five cities in 2014 to more than 1,095 kilometres across over 26 cities today. The number of airports has also increased significantly, with more than 90 airports added during the period, taking the total count to over 164.

Khadse also highlighted initiatives such as Fit India, Vocal for Local and Vaccine Maitri, stating that they have strengthened public confidence, promoted indigenous products and enhanced India’s global reputation. She noted that International Yoga Day is now celebrated by 177 countries, reflecting the growing global recognition of India’s cultural heritage.

Calling it a matter of pride, Khadse said Narendra Modi has become India’s longest-serving elected Prime Minister, adding that his leadership continues to enjoy the trust and support of the people.

Among those present at the press conference were MP Smita Wagh, Jalgaon City MLA Suresh Bhole, BJP Western District President Dr Radheshyam Chaudhary, City District President Deepak Suryavanshi, Mayor Deepmala Kale and Manoj Bhandarkar.