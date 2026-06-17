Nashik: Fraudsters Pose As Fire Department Officials, Sell Fire Extinguishers Under Guise Of Safety Inspections | GEORGE TENNEY

Nashik: A scam involving unidentified individuals posing as officials from the Nashik Municipal Corporation’s Fire Department to defraud local shopkeepers has come to light. Pravin Jadhav, Corporator of Panchavati Ward No. 1, has highlighted this serious issue and urged shopkeepers to remain vigilant.

Corporator Pravin Jadhav stated, "Unidentified individuals approach shopkeepers claiming to be officials from the Municipal Fire Department. Under the pretext of conducting ‘fire safety inspections,’ issuing ‘NOCs,’ or renewing licenses, they have shopkeepers fill out fake forms. They then pressure shopkeepers to purchase fire extinguishers costing between ₹2,500 and ₹4,500. If the purchase is not made, threats are issued regarding the cancellation of the shop's license or other punitive actions."

Municipal officials cannot force purchases.

Corporator Jadhav clarified that no municipal officer or employee has the authority to compel anyone to purchase equipment from a private company. Shopkeepers should first verify the individual's official identification and check for an official letter from the Municipal Corporation. All details should be cross-checked before making any payment (whether in cash or online).

If anyone faces such pressure, they should immediately lodge a complaint with the Nashik Municipal Corporation, the Fire Department, or the nearest police station. Corporator Jadhav has urged people to preserve any available evidence, such as the accused's names, mobile numbers, photos, or videos.

Corporator Jadhav has appealed to all shopkeepers in the city to stay alert and share this information with others. He has also demanded that the police and the municipal administration take this matter seriously, as the name of the municipal corporation is being misused in such fraudulent activities.

This incident has sparked discussion among the city's business community, and there is an expectation that the administration will take immediate action to curb such impostors.