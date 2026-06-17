Nashik: Mutual Fund Investments Double In Three Years, Emerges As One Of India's Fastest-Growing Markets | Sourced

Nashik: Nashik has further strengthened its position as one of Maharashtra’s fastest-growing investment hubs. The city’s total Mutual Fund Assets Under Management (AUM) have doubled over the past three years, making Nashik one of the fastest-growing mutual fund markets in the country, according to A. Balasubramanian, Managing Director and CEO of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd.



During his visit to Nashik, Balasubramanian said that the city's contribution to Maharashtra’s investment landscape has been steadily increasing. Known as the ‘Wine Capital’ of the state and a rapidly developing industrial and manufacturing centre, Nashik is now building a strong identity in the financial and investment sector as well.



He noted that rising incomes, a growing number of entrepreneurs, professionals, small and medium enterprise (SME) owners, and salaried individuals are driving mutual fund investments and long-term wealth creation in the city.



Speaking on the occasion, Balasubramanian said, “Nashik has always been a fast-progressing city. Investors here are increasingly aware of the benefits of long-term investing and the power of compounding. Their understanding of equity investments is stronger compared to many other cities. Nashik has emerged as one of the country’s fastest-growing mutual fund markets, and I am confident that this growth momentum will continue in the future.”