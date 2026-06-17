Nashik: ASI Orders Immediate Halt To NMC's Illegal Construction In Trirashmi Caves Protected Zone | FPJ Photo

Nashik: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has taken serious note of the illegal construction initiated by the Nashik Municipal Corporation within the restricted zone of the 'Trirashmi Caves'—a nationally protected monument. The ASI’s Sub-Divisional Officer-in-Charge has issued a notice to the Municipal Corporation, ordering an immediate halt to the work.

Upon inspection and a site survey of the cave area, officials from the Archaeology Department observed that the construction of a compound wall was underway within the restricted zone. As this construction constitutes a direct violation of Section 20A of the 'Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958,' the ASI has ordered the Municipal Corporation to stop the work immediately.

Upon receipt of the notice, all ongoing illegal construction at the site must be halted immediately. Furthermore, any temporary or permanent structures, construction materials, debris, and machinery within the restricted zone must be promptly removed, and the site restored to its original condition. Failure to comply with this order will result in the forcible demolition of the illegal construction, with the entire cost and legal liability resting on the Municipal Corporation.

What does the law state?

- Restricted Area: The area extending up to 100 meters in all directions from the boundary of any nationally protected monument is declared a 'Restricted Area.'

- Strict Ban on Construction: Any new construction, reconstruction, repair, or renovation within this area is strictly prohibited by law without prior permission from the Central Government's Director General.

The Municipal Corporation has not yet released any official response or information regarding this notice. However, in light of the legal challenge raised by the ASI, sources indicate that the municipal administration is likely to take action within a day or two to remove the concerned construction or clear the site.

The Trirashmi Caves are a significant archaeological heritage site of Nashik, and everyone bears the responsibility of protecting them. Citizens and history enthusiasts have demanded that the municipal corporation halt the illegal construction and comply with ASI regulations.