Yashwantrao Chavan State-Level Youth Awards Announced; Supriya Sule To Honour Winners In Nashik On July 10 | Sourced

Nashik: The Yashwantrao Chavan Centre has announced the recipients of the Yashwantrao Chavan State-Level Youth Awards for 2025-26, which are presented annually to recognise outstanding young achievers from across Maharashtra in fields including social work, sports, entrepreneurship, performing arts, literature, journalism and innovation.

The award distribution ceremony will be held in Nashik on July 10, where the winners will be felicitated by MP Supriya Sule, Executive Chairperson of the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre. Each award carries a cash prize of ₹21,000, along with a citation and a memento.

The awards aim to encourage young individuals who have made significant contributions in their respective fields. The Centre also honours emerging talent in arts, literature and cultural activities, reflecting Maharashtra's rich creative and social legacy.

This year's Social Youth Awards will be presented to Diksha Dinde and Prasad Gawade, while the Sports Youth Awards will go to Rajshree Gugale and Sukant Kadam.

In the Performing Arts category, Vaishnavi Dore has been selected for Dance, Prithviraj Mali for Folk Art, Yuvraj Sonar for Instrumental Music, and Krantika Khet for Theatre.

The Marathi Literature Youth Awards will be presented to Ksheta Patil and Kamlesh Mhale. The Youth Entrepreneurship Awards have been announced for Rutuja More and Sushant Desai.

In the Journalism category, Priyanka Tupe and Shrikant Bangale have been selected for the Youth Journalism Awards, while Pura Mahajan and Nikhil Jadhav will receive the Youth Innovator Awards.

The organisers, including the Nashik district centre president, Adv. Nitin Thackeray, secretary Ashok Pingale, treasurer Vikrant Mete, and coordinators Rajendra Dokhale, Surekha Borhade, Vijaya Gaikwad, Supriya More, Ashok Gaikwad, Manoj Lonari, Vaibhav Toche and Bhushan Kale have appealed to citizens and well-wishers to attend the ceremony and encourage the award recipients.