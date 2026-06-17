Nashik: Ashok Stambh–Gangapur Road Development Gains Momentum As Underground Utility Works Near Completion Ahead Of Simhastha 2027 | Sourced

Nashik: In preparation for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027, the Nashik Municipal Corporation has accelerated development work on key city roads. The widening and modernization of the highly busy Ashok Stambh to Gangapur Road route in West Nashik has picked up pace, with significant progress made in underground utility installations.

Work on various underground utilities is proceeding rapidly along the approximately 3.190-kilometer stretch of this road (covering the sections from Ashok Stambh to Jehan Circle and Jehan Circle to the Gangapur village limits).

Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri stated, "Once the road and associated utility works are completed, traffic on Gangapur Road will become more organised, safe, and efficient. Citizens will benefit from modern urban amenities."

As major city roads are being developed for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, citizens will soon enjoy the benefits of improved infrastructure. However, the Municipal Corporation has assured timely completion of the projects, acknowledging the traffic congestion and inconvenience currently caused by the ongoing excavation work.

Completed Works

- Completion of a 1,678-meter sewage pipeline under the AMRUT scheme.

- Completion of a 280-meter sewage pipeline under AMRUT DPR-2.

- Completion of a 1,320-meter MNGL gas pipeline under the Municipal Bond project.

- Installation of 3,043 meters of optical fibre cables and associated electrical infrastructure.

Ongoing Work

A 3,572-meter-long stormwater drainage line is being rapidly constructed to resolve waterlogging issues in the Gangapur Road area. Once completed, this project will significantly alleviate the problem of water accumulation in the locality.